New website launched to raise Vietnamese people's awareness about obesity

The Vietnam Medical Association (VMA) and Novo Nordisk Vietnam today announced the launch of a new website, giamcansongkhoe.vn, as part of their strategic efforts to enhance public understanding of Vietnam’s rising burden of obesity, often referred to as the “silent killer.”

The Giamcansongkhoe.vn website aims to:

• Provide a trusted channel for Vietnamese people to better understand obesity as a chronic disease, the science of obesity, and the burden of this disease.

• Offer useful digital tools that leverage reliable scientific resources from the Vietnam Medical Association.

• Encourage people living with overweight and obesity to engage with health experts about their situations and contribute to combating the stigma they may face.

• Share and replicate the successful experiences of those who have managed their weight scientifically and effectively.

Key content of the website:

• Facts about obesity being recognised as a chronic disease by many international societies and the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.

• Scientific data linking obesity to other diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnoea, skeletal and joint diseases, cancer, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, and more.

• Studies showing that an increased body mass index (BMI) is related to reduced longevity.

• Inspiration to make a change: BMI calculator to measure and manage individual weight.

• Health Care Organisation (HCO) locator: A handy tool to assist individuals with overweight and obesity in finding appropriate healthcare organisations that can provide scientific, multidisciplinary treatment for sustainable obesity management.

In response to this achievement, Associate Professor Nguyen Thi Xuyen, President of VMA and former Vietnamese Vice Health Minister, highlighted:

“Vietnam’s obesity prevalence has been increasing significantly over the past 10 years, and there is a tendency for this to continue in the next 10 years. It is estimated that by 2030, 30% of the adult population and 40% of children will live with overweight and obesity. Obesity is a complex chronic disease, leading to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and affecting bone health and reproduction. It also increases the risk of certain cancers. Thanks to the support of Novo Nordisk Vietnam, such reliable websites provide a good channel for engaging people with overweight and obesity and connecting them to HCOs for treatment.”

Mr. Erik Wiebols, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Vietnam, emphasised:

“With a legacy spanning over a century, Novo Nordisk has a long history of developing innovative treatments for chronic and rare diseases, with diabetes and obesity among our key therapeutic areas. I trust that this website will significantly raise awareness about the burden of obesity and the scientific management of the disease among the Vietnamese population. The launch of this website is a truly important step towards realising our shared vision and dedication to making a difference in improving the lives of people living with obesity. Let’s come together to drive meaningful change and build a healthier world for future generations.”

“Rethinking obesity! It is not just lifestyle changing! Bring WISHES and HOPE for patients with obesity with multidisciplinary, realistic solutions and always be behind them. Encourage, reassure them that healthcare professionals and they together can drive the change. Obesity is a complex chronic disease – the silent killer, but it can be managed by the experts!” said Associate Professor Vu Thi Thanh Huyen, Head of the Obesity Treatment and Management Unit at the National Geriatric Hospital, one of the healthcare organisations in the country listed in the website’s HCO locator.

The obesity website will be frequently updated with scientific content provided by reputable experts in obesity care and treatment across the country. It is anticipated that this platform will play a pivotal role in catalysing transformative efforts in the fight against obesity in Vietnam.

For more information, please visit http://giamcansongkhoe.vn.