14 Vinschool Students Top Global and National Rankings in Cambridge International Exams

Global Recognition for Academic Excellence

This year, Vinschool students once again demonstrated their academic prowess on the global stage. Seven Vinschool students (Vinsers) achieved the “Top in Vietnam” award, earning the highest scores nationwide in subjects such as Computer Science, Combined Science (IGCSE), Art & Design (AS Level), Business (AS Level), Psychology (AS/A-Level), and Chemistry (A-Level). Furthermore, eight Vinsers were honored with the “Top in the World” award for achieving the highest scores globally in Cambridge exams, excelling in Mathematics and English as a Second Language (Speaking) at the IGCSE level.

These outstanding accomplishments in the 2024 IGCSE and AS/A-Level exams earned 14 Vinsers—including one student who achieved dual awards—the prestigious "Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards" from Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE).

“Achieving ‘Top in the World’ reflects our commitment to providing a globally competitive and academically rigorous curriculum,” said Daniel Peter Scovell, Vice Principal of Vinschool Secondary and High School. “At Vinschool, we foster a holistic, student-centered education that empowers learners to maximize their potential. By combining academic excellence with critical thinking, creativity, and lifelong learning, we prepare our students to excel in an interconnected world.”

The 2024 Cambridge exam results marked a record-breaking year for Vinschool. Six out of seven IGCSE subjects saw an increase in A*/A rates compared to the previous year, and 39.4% of A-Level grades were A*/A, reflecting a 5.5% year-over-year increase. Vinschool also led the nation with 1,282 A*/A grades, and 142 students achieved perfect A*/A scores across all subjects, solidifying its reputation as Vietnam’s top-performing school in Cambridge exams.

“As a parent of two Vinschool students in the Cambridge program, I am impressed by the teachers’ dedication and expertise,” said Ms. Nguyen Hong Giang, a Vinschool parent. “The personalized guidance and detailed feedback have helped my children grow more confident and develop the skills they need to succeed both academically and personally.”

A Launchpad to Top Universities

With its robust academic foundation, Vinschool empowers 80% of its students to secure direct admission to top universities in Vietnam and globally before graduation. More than one-third of 12th graders at Vinschool have been accepted to prestigious institutions, including the University of Cambridge, New York University, University of Brighton, York University, Toronto Metropolitan University, and Monash University. Nearly 40% of these students received scholarships ranging from 30% to full tuition.

“The Cambridge program at Vinschool helped me align my studies with my career aspirations,” said Ngo Phuong Ngan, a Vinschool alumna. She was awarded the Australian National University Chancellor’s Scholarship, along with several other prestigious scholarships, after achieving “Top in Vietnam” honors for Mathematics and Computer Science at the A-Level exams and attaining perfect A* scores across all A-Level subjects in 2023.

The Cambridge International program at Vinschool is considered a “passport” to top universities worldwide. A-Level qualifications are recognized by all universities in the UK, over 850 institutions in the US, and leading universities in Vietnam.

With the most diverse selection of Cambridge subjects in Vietnam, a team of internationally experienced teachers, and personalized one-on-one academic advising, Vinschool ensures its students are well-prepared to reach their full potential. At Vinschool, every student takes official Cambridge examinations administered by CAIE.