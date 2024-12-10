Sacombank spends $1.3 million to show appreciation to customers on 33rd anniversary

HCM CITY — Sacombank has launched the "Celebrating Golden Birthday – A Month of Gratitude" programme with rewards of over VNĐ33 billion (US$1.3 million) from December 9 to 21 to thank customers for their trust and support on the occasion of its 33rd anniversary (December 21).

It will offer nearly 6,000 Bamboo Airways business class tickets along with thousands of shopping vouchers to eligible VIP individual and corporate customers.

Personal customers who conduct transactions at Sacombank branches or transaction offices will receive direct gifts such as canvas bags, umbrellas and travel suitcases corresponding to the products and services they use.

Additionally, they will enjoy a three-month fee waiver when registering for the multi-benefit combo (comprising a payment account, payment card and Sacombank Pay).

When making payment using Sacombank credit cards, customers will get discounts of VNĐ150,000 for orders worth VNĐ1 million and above on Shopee on weekends (one transaction per card per day), 30 per cent (maximum of VNĐ33,000) for bike or car ride bookings on Xanh SM app (one transaction per day per card), up to VNĐ150,000 on bills worth at least VNĐ400,000 when purchasing restaurant vouchers on Grab app (one transaction per week per customer), and VNĐ500,000 on tour bookings worth VNĐ15 million or more at Vietravel (one transaction per customer).

Customers with existing Dai-ichi Life Vietnam life insurance policies issued through Sacombank, when buying an additional life insurance policy with an initial premium of VNĐ30 million or above, will receive 5 per cent cashback (up to VNĐ3 million per policy) or a Bamboo Airways business class ticket for policies with an initial premium of VNĐ70 million or more.

Customers reinstating lapsed life insurance contracts with basic premiums of VNĐ5 million or more will receive 33 per cent cashback (up to VNĐ3 million per policy).

Customers who get new Sacombank credit cards and use the cards to pay for new life insurance policies will get 5 per cent cashback (up to VNĐ600,000) on the initial premium.

During the bank’s birthday week (December 16–22), 264 personal customers making term deposits of six months or more at the bank’s counters and having the highest cumulative balance will receive a 0.1-mace SBJ gold coin each.

Besides, 330 customers making new online savings via Sacombank Pay with the highest balance (from VNĐ1 billion) will receive cashback of VNĐ 330,000.

The first 3,300 credit cardholders with transactions of VNĐ1 million or more will receive a 50 per cent cashback (maximum of VNĐ330,000 ).

In the case of corporate customers, 330 will receive a premium leather business bag when getting a new Sacombank corporate card (including payment and credit cards) and reaching the minimum threshold transation turnover at the earliest.

Additionally, the 33 customers with the highest total transaction turnover using corporate cards (at least VNĐ33 million) during the programme will receive a one-mace SBJ gold coin as a gift.

They will also get additional incentives such as waiver of fees for corporate card annual fees, Business-Plus account packages, payroll services, choosing new account numbers according to their preferences and so on under the bank’s “Expand Your Benefits – Step into Success” programme until December 31.

With numerous gifts and prizes under the "Celebrating Golden Birthday – A Month of Gratitude" programme, Sacombank aims to deliver greater added value to customers when using its banking products and services.

Throughout its 33-year journey of establishment and development, Sacombank has constantly researched and kept up with market trends to optimise its comprehensive, modern and versatile financial solutions.

It has also paid great attention to enhancing service quality to provide exceptional experiences and effective support for all customer segments.