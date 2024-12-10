AES Vietnam receives CSR Award from AmCham Hanoi for 8th consecutive year

The annual award programme honours US companies that exemplify a strong relationship between their business practices and societal impact, while actively pursuing both sustainable economic growth and social values in Vietnam.

“In the past, business decisions were primarily driven by economic outcomes. However, today, businesses must also consider the moral, ethical, and social consequences of their actions. Corporate social responsibility is no longer measured by the amount of money contributed to charity, but by the level of participation in activities that improve the quality of life for people in Vietnam,” said Adam Sitkoff, Executive Director of AmCham Hanoi.

AES Vietnam's CSR initiatives encompass various domains, including health and safety, education, livelihoods, and infrastructure. The initiatives are aimed at addressing the urgent needs of communities, with a commitment to ensuring that our contributions lead to significant and lasting improvements.

"We believe that by prioritising the well-being of the communities in which the company operates, we are simultaneously investing in the future of Vietnam. Our dedication to CSR embodies our larger goal of fostering shared value and promoting sustainable growth. We take great pride in being recognised for our hard work and will continue to pursue excellence in everything we do."

“At AES, we view corporate social responsibility as an essential part of our mission. It's not just about providing reliable energy solutions, but about fostering sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for the communities in which we operate. This recognition from AmCham Hanoi is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work. We are committed to continually creating positive social impacts and supporting the development of a prosperous future for Vietnam,” stated Nguyen Huu Hung Cuong, Government Affairs Director, AES Vietnam.

Since 2015, AES Vietnam has been executing its CSR programme to improve the quality of life for local communities in Vietnam. Over 160 CSR initiatives have been successfully implemented, positively impacting the lives of more than 200,000 individuals in Vietnam. All activities have been carefully designed to align with the specific needs identified through consultations with local stakeholders and community leaders, thereby contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals framework.

About AES in Vietnam

We aim to become a leading sustainable power company in Vietnam, delivering safe, reliable, and affordable energy solutions.

AES, through its subsidiary, AES Mong Duong Power Company Limited, has successfully developed and secured financing for the Mong Duong 2 Power Project, which has a capacity of 1,242 MW and a total investment of approximately US$2.1 billion. This project accounts for roughly 2.3% of the country’s installed capacity. For further information, please visit https://aesmongduong.vn/.

In November 2017, AES entered into an MoU with PV Gas, witnessed by the presidents of the U.S. and Vietnam, to advance the Son My LNG Terminal Project. In November 2019, AES signed another MoU with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to develop a 2.2GW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant under the BOT scheme, to be located in Binh Thuan Province. In October 2020, AES Vietnam and PV GAS signed a Term Sheet for the Son My LNG terminal Joint Venture Agreement. Together, the CCGT and terminal are expected to significantly shape Vietnam’s energy landscape by broadening the energy mix with imported LNG and addressing the country’s growing demand for sustainable and affordable electricity. For further information, please visit www.aes-vietnam.com.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company driving the future of energy forward. Together with our many stakeholders, we are improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions that the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to ongoing innovation and operational excellence, collaborating with our customers on their strategic energy transitions, and consistently addressing their energy demands today. For further information, please visit www.aes.com.