FE CREDIT – A sustainable business committed to social responsibility

Driving sustainable community development

Businesses play a vital role in fostering economic growth, not only through GDP contributions but also via Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. FE CREDIT has consistently been an active participant in community-driven efforts, aligning with sustainable activities that create lasting impacts on local development.

These efforts include donating educational equipment, awarding scholarships to underprivileged children, building charity homes, organising blood donation drives, supporting humanitarian initiatives, and providing warm Lunar New Year celebrations for disadvantaged communities. With a commitment to supporting millions across Việt Nam, FE CREDIT firmly believes that a sustainable development strategy is crucial for long-term success.

In 2022, FE CREDIT allocated over VNĐ1 billion (US$39,465) to 13 CSR initiatives, including awarding scholarships to underprivileged students and providing Lunar New Year gifts to struggling farmers. The company also surpassed sustainability metrics and achieved ESG certification, reaffirming its commitment to stable and sustainable growth.

In 2023, FE CREDIT donated five charity houses to victims of Agent Orange in Bình Lục District, Hà Nam Province, at a cost of VNĐ400 million ($15,788). Additionally, 54 Lunar New Year gift packages were distributed to underprivileged families in the Đối Mỹ Khánh Residential Area in HCM City’s Cần Giờ District, embodying the spirit of sharing during the festive season.

Marking its 14th anniversary in 2024, FE CREDIT has pledged VNĐ1.4 billion ($55,260) for CSR activities across the country. Kicking off its 2024 CSR initiatives, FE CREDIT partnered with the television programme “Pair of Loving Leaves” to award VNĐ150 million in scholarships to three underprivileged cases in HCM City. Despite their hardships, the recipients all share the same spirit of resilience, a passion for learning, and a determination to change their destiny.

Among them, siblings Lê Phúc Bảo, 8, and Lê Phúc Hưng, 6, study at a charity class in HCM City. Lý Mỹ Duyên, born in 2012, collects scrap and sells old electronics to support her family, while Ngô Trần Nhật Tuấn, born in 2013, bears the weight of caring for his paralysed grandmother and uncle. These scholarships provide vital encouragement, offering hope and lighting the path towards a brighter future for these children.

Empowering dreams with opportunity and faith

With perseverance and dedication to community activities, many projects implemented by FE CREDIT have successfully connected social resources, spreading positive impacts and benefiting both the community and future generations.

New homes have been built in remote areas, smiles have spread across faces with the joy of receiving meaningful gifts, and "green shoots" are being nurtured for a brighter future—these are the tangible outcomes of FE CREDIT's steadfast commitment to the community.

“Through these meaningful activities, FE CREDIT aims to contribute to positive changes for those facing difficulties in society while also fostering the development of the communities where we operate,” a representative said.

As part of its commitment to sustainable development alongside the community, FE CREDIT will continue implementing practical activities across the country.

From November 2024 to January 2025, it will collaborate with media agencies and social organisations to award scholarships to underprivileged children in provinces like Bạc Liêu and Cao Bằng. These efforts aim to bring hope and joy, fostering a brighter future for the children, their families, and the broader community.

Over nearly 14 years of operation, FE CREDIT, a subsidiary of Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), has established itself as a leader in the consumer finance sector with over 21,000 retail outlets and thousands of sales staff nationwide. With the motto “Partnering with the community to realise aspirations,” FE CREDIT remains dedicated to meaningful initiatives that support communities and foster sustainable development.