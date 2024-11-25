Discover Phu Quoc in 30 days: A complete guide to exploring Vietnam's tropical paradise

This year-end holiday season, Southeast Asia is witnessing a new phenomenon: Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island, which has been named among the top islands in Asia and the world by leading travel magazines, surpassing popular destinations such as Phuket, Koh Samui (Thailand), and Bali (Indonesia).

In July, Travel+Leisure voted Phu Quoc as the second most beautiful island in the world, just after the famous Maldives, in the World’s Best Awards 2024. DestinAsian recognised Phu Quoc as one of the top 10 most beautiful islands in Asia. Most recently, Condé Nast Traveler announced that Phu Quoc has made a hat trick, being the only Vietnamese representative on the list of top islands in the world for three consecutive years, ranking second among 10 Asian islands with an impressive score of 95.36/100.

So, what attractions have made this island rise so quickly on the world’s tourism map? It’s no coincidence that Phu Quoc is known as Southeast Asia's "hidden gem." The longer you stay, the more unique features you discover. Here’s a recommendation for a 30-day itinerary that’s never boring and always busy, ensuring you experience a true adventure on Pearl Island.

Week 1: Enjoy the Tropical Paradise of Southern Phu Quoc

Let your journey on Phu Quoc begin with the island’s biggest strength: its beautiful nature. Phu Quoc is Vietnam’s first coastal city and its largest island, boasting priceless natural conditions for tourism development, including a mild climate, year-round sunshine, rolling hills, 28 large and small islands, and 14 expansive beaches. If Phu Quoc is considered a beautiful pearl, the Southern Island is its perfect cut, home to the most beautiful beaches on the planet and the largest coral conservation area in Phu Quoc.

In the Southern Island, both of the two most famous beaches—Kem Beach and Sao Beach—are ranked among the world’s most beautiful for their wide sandy shores and signature creamy white sand. You’ll be amazed the first time you step onto the sand at Kem Beach, feeling its smooth, creamy texture and coolness like ice cream. Kem Beach also impresses with its gently sloping shore, where you can walk 300-400 metres from the beach and the water only reaches your knees. This creates an impressive scene, resembling a giant infinity mirror at sunrise and sunset, making tourists feel as though they are blending into the sky and the sea.

Thanks to these features, Kem Beach never loses its charm, and tourists always return to experience its tropical paradise. Let’s explore Kem Beach in different ways: one day, fully enjoy the tranquillity by sunbathing all day; another day, make friends with locals to play beach sports like volleyball; and on another day, try kayaking or thrilling water sports like canoeing or jet skiing. If you want a change of "atmosphere," Sao Beach nearby is an ideal spot for swimming, watching fishermen head out at dawn, or enjoying a traditional Vietnamese iced coffee at Highlands Coffee.

If you’re eager to explore the ocean further, join "sea walking" clubs like Eco Beach or Ngoc Hien Pearl to become an “astronaut” of the ocean, leisurely discovering the colourful corals of Phu Quoc while capturing unforgettable photos. For a “wilder” travel experience, try the three-island tours in Phu Quoc, which take you to the most beautiful free-diving spots and let you feel like 'Robinson Crusoe' on remote islands.

For accommodation in the Southern Island, luxury resorts like JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, and New World Phu Quoc offer unforgettable views of the breathtaking emerald waters of Kem Beach from your hotel room windows. If you’re seeking peace and a truly 'escape' vacation, head to Premier Village Phu Quoc at Ong Doi Cape, the only resort on Pearl Island where you can enjoy both the sunrise and sunset.

For a more budget-friendly option, you can consider staying at nearby mini-hotels or further at Sunset Town, with prices starting from 500,000 VND (~20 USD) per night or 7,000,000 VND (~276 USD) per month.

Week 2: Experience Local Life in Duong Dong District

Leave behind the tranquillity and beauty of Southern Phu Quoc Island and enjoy a vibrant second week in Duong Dong, the central district of the island. This is where tourists can truly experience local life.

To explore Duong Dong, renting a motorbike is a must. Early each morning, visit the local seafood markets and discover local restaurants and coffee shops. As more digital nomads stay long-term in Phu Quoc, co-working spaces (coffee shops specifically for working people) have started popping up in Duong Dong. For lunch and dinner, enjoy local specialities like Kien Xay A-C Noodle (serving "bún quậy"), The Home Pizza (offering traditional Phu Quoc wood-fired pizza with Italian herbs, including their signature durian pizza), Japanese noodle restaurants, and Pho bistros from Hanoi and Nam Dinh.

One unique aspect of Duong Dong is its bars for relaxing during sunset and in the evening. Among them, Oc Sen Beach Bar is a perfect place to sip a drink, listen to relaxing music, and bury your feet in the sand while enjoying the sunset.

In addition to culinary and entertainment experiences, culture enthusiasts should visit Dinh Cau Temple, where local fishermen worship Uncle Quy, Uncle Tai, and Lord Ngoc Nuong Nuong for safe sea voyages and good luck for their families. With a history of about 100 years, this sacred place also offers beautiful views and refreshing sea breezes.

Week 3: Exploring the Unique Charm of Northern Phu Quoc

The journey of discovering Phu Quoc becomes even more surprising as you move from Southern Phu Quoc to Northern Phu Quoc. You’ll see the changes in the colour of the sand. While the beaches in the Southern Island have soft, creamy white sand, the central area like Bai Truong has darker sand that gradually deepens to a golden shade, and Bai Dai on the Northern Island features orange-gold sand with a distinct crunch underfoot.

A week in Northern Phu Quoc is perfect for a complete exploration. Spend one or two days discovering the pristine forests of Phu Quoc National Park, joining tours to find the purple "treasure" of Pearl Island—Tylopilus felleus—and exploring picturesque streams. Then, spend another one or two days visiting the pristine beaches at Ganh Dau and Rach Vem, where you can see many starfish in Phu Quoc. Rent a canoe to Ham Rong Beach for a close-up look at these beautiful sea creatures.

The Northern Island is ideal for family trips, as it offers unique natural experiences as well as exciting recreational areas like Safari Phu Quoc, Vinwonder, and Grand World—a Venice-inspired destination with signature gondolas.

Week 4: Diverse Experiences in Sunset Town

After three weeks of exploring Phu Quoc, you're probably ready for a grand finale. As people often say, "save the best for last," and Sunset Town in Southern Phu Quoc is the destination to make that happen, offering the most exciting experiences.

Sunset Town is widely praised by international media for the world’s longest Guinness-record 3-wire cable car to Hon Thom Island, where tourists can enjoy panoramic views of Phu Quoc's sky and sea from a bird’s-eye perspective. Hon Thom, inspired by the islands of Polynesia, presents the Kaya entertainment show with greetings from the indigenous people, lively pool parties with DJs, and much more. From here, spend a whole day enjoying the water park and experience the thrill of Vietnam’s only wooden roller coaster.

Explore every corner of Sunset Town, with its streets full of bougainvillea, intriguing murals that will make you stop and take photos, and interpretations of their meanings. In the afternoon, visit the “Kiss Bridge”—the one-of-a-kind "non-touching" bridge in the world, praised by CNN, where couples can express their love and enjoy the most beautiful sunset in Phu Quoc.

As the sun sets, a series of artistic performances begin. One day might not be enough to enjoy them all. The Symphony of the Sea show, performed at Sunset Beach, combines jet skis, flyboards, lights, Vietnamese festival flags, water shells, water cakes, and fireworks, creating an explosive experience. The excitement intensifies with the Kiss of the Sea show at Asia’s biggest sea theatre, featuring 60 international artists and 8 different performance arts. Additionally, at 10 PM every night, Sunset Town lights up the sky with stunning fireworks, making every night of your trip unforgettable. Phu Quoc is the only island in the world that offers two fireworks shows in one night, creating lasting memories for tourists.

Don’t forget that Phu Quoc is also known for its 365-day beer festival, featuring the special craft beer, Sun KraftBeer, and the new Sun Bavaria Bistro.

Sun Bavaria Bistro is the happiest place on Pearl Island and offers the best view of the Symphony of the Sea show. It accommodates nearly 1,000 guests indoors and outdoors, with a glass roof and large glass doors that provide an open space and maximise the view of the sky, the blue sea, and the iconic Kiss Bridge. Every night, enjoy DJ music, sexy dances from international performers, and delicious food, all while sipping beer poured directly from 14 giant beer tanks.

Sun KraftBeer is brewed following strict German standards using only four natural ingredients: water, barley, hops, and yeast. Unlike industrial beer, it’s unfiltered and unpasteurised, preserving its fresh, vibrant taste. Each type of Sun KraftBeer has its own distinct flavour, with varieties like Lager, Ale, and Wheat, all infused with iconic images of Phu Quoc.

In truth, this 30-day itinerary is still not enough to fully discover all that Phu Quoc has to offer. Once you visit, you’ll be “addicted” and want to return many times. There are many other distinctive experiences waiting for you, such as visiting the fish sauce factory, exploring the Phu Quoc Ridgeback dog farm, taking tours to historical sites, or visiting pepper gardens. One thing is for sure: Phu Quoc will always surprise you with every visit.