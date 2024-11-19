Westlink International School: A caring and nurturing environment for students

Prime location in Tay Ho

Located in the vibrant Westlake area, Westlink enjoys close proximity to key city landmarks, including the Korean Embassy, Ciputra, Starlake, and the new Lotte Mall. The school provides easy access to Noi Bai International Airport, cultural landmarks, family-friendly communities, and modern amenities amenities creating a safe and vibrant local community. With safety as a top priority, Westlink ensures a secure environment where children thrive.

World-class curriculum from and qualified teachers

Westlink is one of the few international schools in Hanoi to be officially recognized as an IB World School by the International Baccalaureate (IB) Organization. The school delivers a globally recognized education by offering the IB Curriculum, taught by highly qualified and internationally experienced teachers. The IB’s inquiry-based learning approach encourages critical thinking, curiosity, and self-motivation, equipping students with the skills needed for future success.

A diverse learning community where the world unites

At Westlink, students join a diverse community representing nearly 30 nationalities from across Asia, Europe, America, the Middle East, and Africa. The school embraces multilingualism as an essential part of a well-rounded education. In addition to English, students have the exciting opportunity to learn other languages such as Vietnamese, Korean. Spanish is also included as a language club for all students.. These language programs are designed to foster both linguistic proficiency and a deeper understanding of diverse cultures, equipping students with the skills to connect and thrive in an increasingly globalized world.

Support for every learner

Westlink goes above and beyond to support students at every stage of their academic journey. The school offers personalized English Support Programs (EAL) for non-native English-speaking students and a wide range of Extra-Curricular Activities (ECAs), including sports and the arts, ensuring a well-rounded educational experience. These programs allow students to explore their interests, strengthen their skills, and build confidence both inside and outside the classroom.

A fun and caring learning culture

Westlink believes that learning flourishes when students feel safe, happy, and engaged. The school’s fun and caring learning culture is designed to encourage a love for learning and creativity, striking a balance between academic rigor and hands-on experiences. Teachers and staff work closely with students to create an environment where they feel supported and motivated every day.

Central to this supportive environment is Westlink’s commitment to student safety through a comprehensive Safeguarding Policy, ensuring that all students feel secure and protected. Clear protocols are in place to maintain a safe, respectful, and inclusive atmosphere. Every staff member is trained to uphold high standards of student welfare, fostering a sense of belonging and confidence that allows students to explore their potential without worry.

Join Us for Admissions Day – December 7th

Westlink is now open for enrollment with Special Lifetime Scholarship available, welcoming new families to experience the school’s unique learning environment. Join us on December 7th, 2024, from 9:30 - 11:30 AM for the Admissions Day! This event will feature a school tour, a get-to-know session providing the overview of Westlink’s curriculum and extracurricular offerings.

To register for Admissions Day and learn more about the admission process, visit our website: https://westlink.edu.vn/ or hotline: (+84) 865 777 900/email: info@westlink.edu.vn.