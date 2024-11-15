Hùng Nhơn partners with Germany’s Big Dutchman Group for agriculture projects

HANOVER, GERMANY — Vietnamese agricultural conglomerate Hùng Nhơn Group earlier this week in Hanover, Germany signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany’s Big Dutchman Group to develop 12 poultry and pig farming projects in the southern provinces of Việt Nam between 2025 and 2030.

The ceremony was attended by Bernd Meerpohl - chairman and CEO of Big Dutchman; Jan Hofstede - president of Big Dutchman in Asia; Pieter Buijs - CEO of Big Dutchman Vietnam, and Vũ Mạnh Hùng - chairman of Hùng Nhơn Group.

Notable attendees at the signing ceremony included Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến, Director of the Livestock Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Dương Tất Thắng, and Agricultural Counselor of Việt Nam to the EU Trần Văn Công.

Deputy Minister Phùng Đức Tiến, representing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, praised the significant contributions of both conglomerates to Việt Nam's agriculture sector. He expressed optimism that the collaborative efforts between the two partners will not only benefit their businesses but also contribute to the Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development Strategy for the 2021-30 period with the vision towards 2050.

"Việt Nam has vast agricultural potential and strengths, yet it has not fully utilised them due to a lack of technology. With the partnership between Hùng Nhơn Group and Big Dutchman, Việt Nam's agriculture sector is poised to benefit as farmers, farm owners, and enterprises will be able to access to modern, high-quality equipment at competitive prices," Deputy Minister Phùng Đức Tiến said.

Bernd Meerpohl, in his remarks at the ceremony, introduced Big Dutchman Group as a leading global provider of innovative solutions in poultry and pig farming, including cutting-edge farm housing and equipment.

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Germany, Big Dutchman operates in over 100 countries across five continents, focusing on sustainable and innovative livestock equipment and infrastructure.

In Asia, Big Dutchman has been present for over three decades, with regional distribution hubs in various countries. In Việt Nam, the group has supplied livestock solutions to major agricultural players such as De Heus (Netherlands), CP Group (Thailand), Vinamilk, Hùng Nhơn, and Dabaco.

"In our collaboration with Hùng Nhơn, we recognise them as a professional and reliable agricultural conglomerate, with significant expertise and a deep understanding of the business landscape in Việt Nam, particularly in livestock farming. We look forward to partnering with Hùng Nhơn to exchange experiences, leverage each other's strengths, and make solid progress together for the future," said Bernd Meerpohl.

Chairman Hùng from Hùng Nhơn Group also acknowledged Big Dutchman's expertise, including their extensive experience in livestock farming, strong financial capabilities, and advanced barn technology. These factors will create firm foundation for Hùng Nhơn to achieve its goal of becoming an agricultural conglomerate with a sustainable production chain in Việt Nam, while meeting international export standards, including for the Halal market.

As a big agriculture group, Hùng Nhơn has applied international standards of technology in livestock farming and utilised top global vaccines, and notably, the green production chain model in Việt Nam through joint ventures with De Heus.

"One crucial project within this production chain is a series of 12 high-tech agriculture projects in Tây Ninh with a total investment of nearly VNĐ10 trillion. The goal for 2030 is to achieve 83 million breeding and meat chickens for export from Tây Ninh, with expected revenue of $2 billion by 2030,” Hùng shared at the signing ceremony.

Big Dutchman is the third international group to strategically partner with Hùng Nhơn Group, following MoUs with De Heus (Netherlands) and Olmix (France). — VNS