FE CREDIT: A resilient journey through 14 years of growth

FE CREDIT continues to foster innovation to enhance the quality of life and empower dreams.

By doing this, it secures its leading position in the consumer finance market and also expresses gratitude to tens of millions of customers.

Constant breakthroughs

FE CREDIT's journey to the top of the consumer finance market has been built on persistent efforts that harmonise scale, credit quality, a customer-centric strategy, and alignment with the sustainable growth of the market and community.

On this journey, the advancement made by FE CREDIT has been constantly supported by the trust and loyalty of over 14 million customers.

Without this partnership and the strong belief among customers in FE CREDIT's products, the company could not have achieved the milestones it celebrates today.

This also serves as a motivation for FE CREDIT to constantly innovate and enhance quality to provide more meaningful services to the country’s hardworking and diligent people year after year, and reflects its deep appreciation for the millions of customers it serves.

As one of the first entities to lay the foundation for the consumer finance market in Vietnam, FE CREDIT has striven to demonstrate the necessity of consumer loans in meeting the needs of people by designing suitable products for various demographics including medium- and low-income workers, who have always been a focal point for it.

Its consumer finance products are now widely available at motorcycle showrooms, home goods stores and electronics retailers.

Small traders and workers can access its loans ranging from a few million to tens of millions of dong at suitable interest rates to address personal and family needs and build a stable future.

Mr. Imai Yasuhiko, vice chairman of FE CREDIT's council members, said: "At FE CREDIT we do not just provide consumer finance products; we open doors to opportunities for hardworking individuals across the country, contributing to a better life for each.

“Over 14 years of enhancing the quality of life, we firmly believe that every Vietnamese citizen has the right to access legitimate and official credit sources to build their dreams."

FE CREDIT supports customers through activities that raise awareness about consumer finance and stable income generation, helping especially people living in remote rural areas understand healthy financial solutions for their families' urgent needs.

The company places great emphasis on strengthening strategic partnerships with thousands of top-tier partners, designing suitable consumer finance products and directly advising customers and introducing these products to them.

People can easily access FE CREDIT's products on multiple platforms, including the FE ONLINE 2.0 app, its website and at tens of thousands of transaction points and through sales teams nationwide.

The company participates in social initiatives, contributing to the community by providing meaningful support to those in need.

It has undertaken hundreds of community activities like funding educational equipment, providing scholarships to underprivileged children, donating houses, organizing blood donation events, and delivering Tet gifts to millions of people.

Innovation for consumer finance

The total outstanding consumer credit tops VND2,800 quadrillion, or 20% of total credit outstanding in the economy.

Their growth has consistently outpaced overall credit growth since 2010.

With the country’s population of over 100 million, the consumer finance market can reach 62 million people of working age.

This target group for FE CREDIT is characterised by increasingly open consumption habits and rising income levels, which make for growing credit demand.

After its period of restructuring and achieving significant success, 2024 is seen as a pivotal year for FE CREDIT.

The company aims to optimize its business models, enhance risk control and effectively implement digital transformation to improve customers’ experience and expand outreach through strategic partners with a focus on accessibility.

To mark its 14th anniversary, it is launching a series of promotions to show appreciation to the tens of millions of customers and partners who have trusted it over the years.

It will also allocate over VND1.4 billion for community activities across Việt Nam.

With the motto "Standing together with the community to realize dreams," FE CREDIT is committed to sustainable development alongside the community, creating opportunities for those in need, combating loansharking and contributing to social stability.