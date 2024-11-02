Hùng Nhơn Group joins forces with Olmix Group to develop livestock production chain

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese agriculture corporation Hùng Nhơn Group and France’s Olmix Group on Saturday in Hà Nội signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a co-operation programme that aims to develop a production and supply chain for livestock and poultry products that meet Halal standards.

The collaboration is focused on developing and connecting the production chain to supply agricultural products that meet Halal standards for export, in which Hùng Nhơn Group and its member companies will invest in and develop high-tech, high-value projects.

Under the agreement, Olmix will provide poultry vaccine products and veterinary technical services to control diseases in livestock farms, ensuring high economic efficiency and comprehensive health care for livestock and pets.

One of the products Olmix will provide to Hùng Nhơn is the poultry vaccine manufactured by Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim (BI), who has manufacturers in the US, Italy, and France.

The poultry vaccine is an effective solution in preventing poultry diseases, minimising the use of antibiotics in livestock farming and helping reduce antibiotic resistance as well as limiting antibiotic residues in chicken meat and eggs, and ensuring food safety.

Furthermore, Olmix will provide Hùng Nhơn with advanced veterinary technical services, including diagnostic testing by Vipha.Lab, health monitoring, and testing of poultry flocks, as well as VTS vaccination equipment to enhance vaccination productivity and quality while reducing livestock stress.

The collaboration also includes the training of skilled workers and professional veterinarians.

“Việt Nam is currently Olmix’s second largest market globally and we are proud to have chosen Việt Nam as our headquarters for the Asian market. We believe that the partnership with Hùng Nhơn will further strengthen our presence in the Vietnamese market,” said Robert Clapham, CEO of Olmix Group.

Talking about the decision to choose a partner for this long-term strategy, Vũ Mạnh Hùng, Vice President of the Vietnam Digital Agriculture Association (VIDA) cum Chairman of the Board of Hùng Nhơn Group, said that Olmix is a business that specialises in the production and exclusive distribution of veterinary medicine, aquatic products, and animal feed additives of many famous global brands of leading corporations such as: Olmix, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dopharma and Biopharm.

"The products distributed by Olmix are optimal solutions, such as high-tech vaccines, disinfectants, antiseptics, supplements, vet medicines to prevent and treat internal and external parasites and vaccination services. These products are capable of effectively controlling diseases in livestock farms, enhancing economic efficiency while providing comprehensive health protection for livestock," said Hùng.

Present at the signing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến appreciated Hùng Nhơn's strategic direction through co-operation with Olmix.

"The use of quality vaccines provided by Olmix also contributes to the creation of products that meet food hygiene and safety standards, export standards, and especially Halal standards," said Tiến.

With more than 15 years of experience in the livestock industry in Việt Nam, Gabor Fluit, Group CEO of Royal De Heus – a world's leading agricultural groups with over 130 years of experience in the Netherlands, believes that the main challenge that farmers face is controlling diseases on the farm.

Livestock must be protected from all possible variations of disease. Therefore, using vaccines is considered an effective measure to limit damage to farms. In fact, vaccines play an important role in increasing survival rates, reducing the use of antibiotics in livestock farming and lowering production costs, he said.

“In recent years, we have witnessed epidemics causing heavy damage to the livestock industry. Therefore, we are investing in establishing disease-free zones to ensure a stable supply of breeding stock, and we have chosen very suitable locations,” he said.

From a small-scale chicken farm, Hùng Nhơn has now become a multi-industry corporation operating in many fields. The group has strengths in the field of large-scale livestock farming, applying advanced technology with a closed process from breeding and feeding to slaughtering, according to ISO and Global GAP standards.

Hùng Nhơn is currently one of the leading agricultural corporations in Việt Nam with 17 member companies and a joint venture between DHN and De Heus. The DHN joint venture includes a series of high-tech agricultural investment projects in Central Highlands provinces and a series of huge projects in Tây Ninh.

Olmix specialises in animal and plant care, with a commercial presence in 100 countries and factories located in Europe, America and Asia. In 2023, Olmix achieved a turnover of 200 million euros with more than 900 employees. Olmix has been operating for more than 20 years in Việt Nam with a team of 200 employees, spread over 50 provinces and cities.