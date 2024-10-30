Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course: A must-visit destination featured on South Korean TV

The enchanting beauty of Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course is a perfect blend of breathtaking natural scenery and world-class course design by IMG, a global leader in the design and management of premier golf courses.

Covering an area of over 65 hectares, the Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course an ideal stop for golf enthusiasts thanks to the perfect picture from its spectacular landscape with pristine forests, vast beaches and long green fairways, along with clear lakes reflecting the blue sky and warm sunlight shining everywhere.

This is especially true when the island enters its most beautiful season from November to April, which promises perfect weather conditions. With golden sunshine pouring like honey, azure blue skies, the fresh air of the ancient forest, and the cool sea breeze, golfers can enjoy more wonderful matches than ever.

Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course has a tailor-made and uniquely creative design, from strategically placed bunkers to the carefully maintained greens for perfect golfing experience. Each hole is not only a work of art but also presents a distinctive playing challenge, encouraging golfers to explore and conquer every emotion on the course.

SBS Television and the South Korean Economic Newspaper Hankyung have recently introduced Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course as a new favorite golf destination for South Korean tourists. The channel lauded it as: “One of the most impressive golf courses in Vietnam”, captivating even the most professional golfers with its high level of difficulty and challenge.

Nguyen Bao Truong, General Director of Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course, said that the course is currently attracting a large number of South Korean and international tourists, demonstrating Phu Quoc's potential to attract high-spending visitors with a wide range of newly invested tourism products.

Filled with a strong sporting spirit, golf enthusiasts not only come to Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course to conquer the top-notch holes, but also to enjoy the luxurious and modern space of the clubhouse set in unspoilt nature. Additionally, Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course is an ideal destination for players looking for an ultimate competition experience, set alongside relaxing moments in Phu Quoc luxurious resorts.

Along with its breathtaking landscape, the course also offers golfers comfortable space to relax with a modern and luxurious clubhouse with a design that celebrates the quintessence of traditional Vietnamese culture.

There is a spacious lounge and the high-end amenities with tailor-made design for a perfect experience to visitors. In particular, the lounge features a three-door gate architecture, reminiscent of ancient northern Vietnamese temples, in addition to a spacious check-in area with no dead corners.

Furthermore, golfers can enjoy the additional luxury amenities such as the CoCo Restaurant inspired by the architecture of the Imperial City of Hue with panoramic views of the sea and sky, a five-star standard locker area, saunas, steam baths and jacuzzis for both men and women.

The sunsets visible from Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course are a unique feature that few other golf courses in Vietnam can offer, particularly with the late afternoon sunlight painting the smooth green grass golden, the cool breeze and the scent of the sea captivating any visitor.

At night, the course becomes a magical picture with shimmering lights and a starry sky. The softly lit fairways create a romantic space for golfers, making it the perfect time to enjoy the beauty and tranquility of the course.

From now until December, Sun Group offers a 40% discount on a golf course experience costs for all for guests staying at the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in southern Phu Quoc, which includes resorts such as JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, the New World Phu Quoc Resort, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Resort, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort and La Festa Phu Quoc – Curio Collection by Hilton.

Moreover, visitors will receive complimentary tickets to the 'Kiss of the Sea' multimedia art show. Combined with stunning fireworks every night, this attractive resort privilege, offers not only a relaxation experience at a luxury resort, but also a vacation filled with countless emotions.