Phu Quoc honoured as a top island in the world for the 3rd consecutive year

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards 2024 in early October. This is one of the most prestigious awards in the global tourism industry, known for its extremely strict voting criteria.

In its 37th edition, Vietnam was honored in two categories, ranking 15th among the 20 best countries for travelers worldwide.

Phu Quoc was also unexpectedly recognized in the list of “The Top Islands in the World” for the third consecutive year, achieving a score of 95.36 points, a significant increase from last year’s 88.89 points. This score reflects global readers' satisfaction with the destination based on a wide range of criteria, including service quality, scenery, beaches, cuisine, and hospitality.

With this impressive score, Vietnam's Pearl Island ranked second among the top 10 Asian islands, up from eighth place last year, just behind Bali (Indonesia), which received a score of 95.71. Phu Quoc surpassed other famous destinations such as Koh Samui and Phuket (Thailand), as well as Langkawi and Penang (Malaysia).

Phu Quoc has transformed itself from a 'hidden gem' of Southeast Asia to a global destination in 2024, receiving numerous accolades from the world tourism community since the beginning of the year. In July 2024, the World's Best Awards by the renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure named Phu Quoc the second-best island in the world, following the Maldives.

Phu Quoc also made the list of the top 10 best islands in Asia according to DestinAsian. Meanwhile, it was rated a top beach destination of the last decade by the 'travel bible,' Lonely Planet, and praised by South Korea's largest mainstream newspaper, the Chosun Ilbo, as a destination that satisfies all five senses.

This remarkable breakthrough clearly demonstrates Phu Quoc Island's growing appeal. In addition to its stunning natural beauty, the Pearl Island offers increasingly unique entertainment experiences and boasts the world's most luxurious resort infrastructure. Furthermore, it is the only place in Vietnam with a superior visa exemption policy for all tourists, allowing stays of up to 30 days.

Famous brands such as JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, La Festa Phu Quoc - Curio Collection by Hilton, New World Phu Quoc Resort, and Premier Village Phu Quoc have transformed Pearl Island into an international luxury resort destination, ready to satisfy even the most demanding tourists. It's no wonder Phu Quoc is referred to by international media as the 'Maldives of Vietnam,' thanks to its stunning natural landscapes and high-quality service systems.

There are many unforgettable experiences for tourists in Phu Quoc, such as taking the world's longest three-rope cable car to Hon Thom Island, visiting Kiss Bridge—the most beautiful sunset viewing spot in Phu Quoc, and watching world-class shows like Kiss of the Sea, which combines eight types of performing arts, and Symphony of the Sea, set to launch soon with jet ski and flyboard performances combined with traditional Vietnamese instruments like drums and flags.

Sunset Town on Phu Quoc Island offers daily artistic fireworks shows, transforming the island into a year-round destination filled with a festive atmosphere. Apart from modern attractions, visitors can also enjoy local experiences such as visiting fishing villages, pepper gardens, and fish sauce factories, as well as savoring local specialties like bun quay (stirring rice noodles) and herring salad, which cannot be found anywhere else in Vietnam.

It is estimated that Phu Quoc Island welcomed over 720,000 international visitors in the first nine months of this year, representing an increase of more than 56 percent year-over-year, exceeding the annual target by 8.6 percent.

Currently, Phu Quoc Island receives visitors from over 150 countries and territories, with many direct flights from South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Taiwan (China). Beginning in October 2024, there will be new flights from various countries and territories, including Hong Kong (China), Singapore, and several Eastern European countries (the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland), as well as Russia, Mongolia, and Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan).

Phu Quoc is expected to receive 100 international flights per week during the year-end tourist season, an increase of 25 percent year-on-year, reflecting the growing popularity of Phu Quoc's tourism brand, thanks to the influence of prestigious international awards. The island's continuous exposure in international media is believed to enable it to "accelerate" and become a shining star in the region—a "tropical paradise" that every tourist wants to visit and experience firsthand.