Discover Unmissable Year-End Experiences in Đà Nẵng

After a bustling summer filled with events and record-breaking visitor numbers, Đà Nẵng is entering the year-end tourist season with just as many exciting activities to explore.

Notably, the autumn-winter season is an ideal time to discover Đà Nẵng, with temperatures consistently ranging from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius. The gentle sunshine and brief cool downs provide a refreshing atmosphere, making it perfect for visitors to explore and enjoy a long holiday in this coastal city. According to health experts, this temperature and these weather conditions are the most suitable for people to feel joyful, happy and open to new experiences.

For visitors planning a trip to Đà Nẵng at the end of the year, these are the three most unique experiences that can only be found in this city by the Hàn River.

Unique beer festival above the clouds

At Bà Nà this season, in addition to enjoying the beautiful natural scenery and a series of captivating mini shows, visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the Sun KraftBeer Festival 2024. Considered one of the most unique beer festivals in the world, it is held at an altitude of 1,487 metres, taking visitors on a journey of drinking beer above the clouds.

During the festival, visitors will have the opportunity to sample six craft beers from the Sun KraftBeer brand, produced at the Ba Na Brew House using an exclusive recipe from Camba in Germany. Visitors can tour the Ba Na Brew House for free and get a first-hand look at the world’s top modern brewing equipment, made by Braukon, a renowned German beer manufacturer. Moreover, individuals over 18 will receive two free glasses of Sun KraftBeer during the tour.

Throughout the Sun KraftBeer Festival 2024, every corner of Bà Nà comes alive with countless surprises. The most exciting highlight is the grand Beer Parade, featuring energetic and passionate dances from international performers.

Furthermore, at Sun KraftBeer 2024, visitors can enjoy fun and engaging beer-related games, including the challenge 'Who is the Beer King?' and 'Beer Crate Lifting', promising to deliver refreshing and fun-filled moments.

Visitors can also witness unique makeup competitions combined with performances of classic songs by Thailand transgender artists in the Battle of the Stars show. Or watch bold fire dance performances and LED light effects in the mystical Neon Nexus show.

Check-in with iconic bridges

Regarded as a vibrant symbol of tourism in Đà Nẵng, the Dragon Bridge is a must-visit for many tourists. Not only does it boast impressive architecture resembling a noble creature from Vietnamese culture, but the bridge also attracts visitors with its water and fire performances, taking place at 9 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and major holidays throughout the year.

In addition to the Dragon Bridge, the Hàn River Bridge is also a popular check-in spot. This bridge, also known as the 'rotating bridge' captivates visitors with its ability to rotate 90 degrees at its axis each night to allow boats to pass through.

One of the prime locations for capturing stunning photos of the Hàn River Bridge is the Novotel Danang Premier Han River, where all rooms overlook the Đà Nẵng’s iconic bridges.

When visiting Bà Nà, the land of beer and wonderful experiences during the year-end, visitors can hunt for clouds and take endless photos with a series of iconic constructions featuring unique designs, many of which have won international awards. Among them is the Golden Bridge, hailed by international media as a man-made wonder, known as the most recognised tourist symbol in Vietnam, second only to Hạ Long bay.

Discovering the world's new culinary spotlight

Already famous as a land of delicious food with tempting specialities, including sliced pork rolled with rice paper (bánh tráng cuốn heo quay), sizzling pancakes (bánh xèo) and vermicelli with grilled chopped fish (bún chả cá), Đà Nẵng is becoming increasingly attractive to international visitors with a new array of restaurants and eateries recently recognised by the famed Michelin Guide.

Food lovers cannot miss the journey to explore 36 dining establishments listed in the Michelin Guide, including one one-star Michelin restaurant, one green-star Michelin restaurant and 16 eateries awarded the Bib Gourmand.

Among them, creating a 'buzz' for Đà Nẵng’s cuisine is the one-starred Michelin restaurant La Maison 1888 (part of the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort), which perfectly blends exquisite French cuisine with local ingredients and flavours.

Visitors’ dinners will be complete with service from sommelier Toàn Nguyễn, who was honoured in the Sommelier Awards category within the Michelin Guide.

In addition to the culinary highlights recognised by the Michelin Guide, if asking residents, they will point visitors to late-night districts with numerous exciting experiences ranging from food to entertainment, including Bạch Đằng walking street, Nguyễn Văn Thoại street, An Thượng street and Trần Hưng Đạo street, for memorable moments and authentic local experiences.

The Vui Fest Bazaar in Da Nang downtown is the evening entertainment hub for youth after a full day of fun with thrilling rides and the Sun Wheel, offering panoramic views of the Hàn River city.

Visitors can indulge in culinary delights from around the world with a variety of Asian and European flavours and in particular a local food paradise with dozens of Đà Nẵng specialities. They can also fill their bags with central region specialities ranging from souvenirs to distinctive snacks.