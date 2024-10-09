Beyond cooking: IXINA helps redefine the Vietnamese kitchen

The rise of personalized kitchens

Consumers are increasingly seeking kitchens tailored to their lifestyles. They desire a space that reflects their family’s preferences, cooking habits, and specific needs. It can serve as an ideal setting for traditional Vietnamese meals or fulfill the homeowner’s desire to explore global cuisines. Sometimes, it is simply a highly ergonomic solution that accommodates the demands of busy family life in modern cities. This trend is reshaping the kitchen cabinet industry.

Leading this trend in Vietnam is IXINA, a renowned kitchen cabinet brand from Germany. With over 14 years in the Vietnamese market, IXINA has positioned itself as a brand that understands and meets the evolving needs of consumers.

IXINA is shaping the kitchens of the future by creating designs that cater to each customer's personal preferences. Personalization—whether in the choice of materials, storage solutions, or cooking appliances—has become a hallmark of IXINA's commitment to building the kitchen of your dreams.

The balance between style and durability

Consumers are not only interested in kitchens personalized to their lifestyles; they also want them to withstand the test of time, as kitchens are considered a long-term investment. A stable kitchen that endures high usage while maintaining its beautiful appearance and functionality for many years is a hallmark of IXINA. The brand’s motto, “Leave nothing to chance,” underscores its commitment to durability.

For IXINA, sustainability means creating products that require minimal replacement. Their kitchen cabinets are designed to last in various environmental conditions. Hinges and sliding systems are built to operate durably for at least 15 years, cabinet colors resist fading under direct sunlight, and surfaces are stain- and scratch-resistant. For many homeowners, knowing that their kitchen is built to such strict European standards provides peace of mind regarding their investment.

Health and the environment are increasingly a top priority for consumers

In addition to style and durability, today’s consumers increasingly prioritize health and environmental protection. Many families believe their purchasing choices reflect their social responsibility and values. They pay special attention to products made from sustainable materials and those that minimize harm to the environment. This trend is particularly relevant in the kitchen, where the health of loved ones is paramount.

IXINA adheres to these values by ensuring its products meet the world’s most stringent certifications, such as Golden M, CARB2 (USA), Blauer Engel (Germany), and F4Star (Japan). These certifications reflect the company's commitment to minimizing harmful chemicals and using sustainable materials, positioning IXINA as a responsible choice for health- and environmentally-conscious consumers.

Founded in 1971, IXINA now operates over 300 stores in 30 countries. The brand has been present in Vietnam since 2010, offering 100% modular kitchen cabinets imported directly from its factory in Germany.

About Ixina

