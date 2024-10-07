Micenet praises Phú Quốc as Vietnam's new destination for MICE tourism

Phú Quốc was recently praised by Micenet, the leading MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism news site in Australia, New Zealand, and the region.

In an article published on September 25, Micenet noted that Phú Quốc boasts ideal conditions to become Vietnam's top MICE destination. The island's potential is being realised through investments from major corporations, including Sun Group and Vinpearl, making it an increasingly attractive location for international events.

Large-scale projects in the southern part of Phú Quốc are the main drivers propelling the island to the forefront of MICE tourism. Sunset Town, featuring Mediterranean-inspired architecture blended with enchanting local culture, has become the perfect stage for international events and iconic works. Micenet was particularly impressed by the nightly (except Tuesdays) multimedia show, Kiss of the Sea.

“The multimedia, multi-sensory show is staged in Sunset Town. The climactic fireworks display can be viewed for free from anywhere in town,” Micenet wrote.

With a Colosseum-style grandstand and a surreal black-hole-like stage featuring three interconnecting domes, Kiss of the Sea is not only a visual highlight at Sunset Town but also a vast auditorium - an enormous stage capable of accommodating large MICE groups.

“Business event planners can make block bookings for groups of 100 to its full capacity of 5,000," Micenet marvelled at the scale of the Kiss of the Sea stage, suggesting that MICE groups can even request a special welcome message on the unique sea screen before the show.

Micenet also listed distinctive experiences, including visiting Kiss Bridge, exploring eateries and shops in the night market Vui Phết, and enjoying a Vietnamese puppet show at the À Ơi Theatre. The world's longest three-wire cable car ride, which departs from An Thới Station in Sunset Town to Hòn Thom Island, was also highlighted.

This ride takes visitors to Sun World Hon Thom, home to Aquatopia Water Park - Asia’s top water park - and Exotica Village, where guests can experience "Mộc xà thịnh nộ" (the anger of the wooden snake), the first wooden roller coaster in Vietnam.

Not only does the southern part of Phú Quốc offer diverse entertainment experiences at large outdoor venues, but it also boasts some of Vietnam's most modern MICE tourism infrastructure, including numerous luxury resorts. Micenet recommended the La Festa Phu Quoc - Curio Collection by Hilton and New World Phu Quoc Resort, each with its own distinct advantages.

La Festa Phu Quoc - Curio Collection by Hilton is suited for smaller MICE groups, offering a maximum of 197 guest rooms and two meeting rooms for intimate events. Meanwhile, New World Phu Quoc Resort is a better option for larger groups and events, featuring 366 villas and conference rooms that can accommodate up to 800 guests.

Notably, in October, the Sun Convention Centre, operated by the New World brand, will open at Bãi Kem, with a capacity of up to 1,000 guests. Micenet also mentioned that Phú Quốc is home to globally renowned hotel brands scattered across the island, including JW Marriott, InterContinental, Pullman, Regent, and Novotel.

“While small groups may prefer evening poolside cocktails, larger parties can opt for the Sun Signature Gallery, which serves as both an art gallery and an event venue,” Micenet introduced the variety of MICE options available in Phú Quốc.

Located in the heart of Sunset Town, opposite La Festa Phu Quoc - Curio Collection by Hilton, the Sun Signature Gallery convention center, designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley, is envisioned as a museum housing Bensley's extraordinary creations while preserving the unique values of Mid-Century Modern art.

The highlight is the ballroom, which can accommodate up to 1,000 people and features advanced technology along with aesthetic sophistication.

The ballroom is capable of hosting events in various formats, from classroom-style workshops for up to 1,000 people to cocktail parties for about 800 guests or banquet dinners with seating for 550-600 guests. Additionally, the Sun Signature Gallery ballroom is equipped with cutting-edge lighting systems with smart controls that allow for 360-degree flexible lighting adjustments. The high-quality sound system and screens meet the standards for any professional artistic or entertainment performance.

According to Micenet’s research, in the first six months of the year, the number of visitors to Phú Quốc increased by 135 percent year-on-year. However, the island still faces challenges, such as the lack of direct flights from European and Oceanic countries, which requires visitors to connect through HCM City as the main gateway. This situation has led businesses to believe that Phú Quốc struggles to attract MICE visitors from Western countries.

Nevertheless, the efforts of businesses are creating a promising future for the island's tourism industry. “For the Australian market, Sun World is working with travel agents, OTAs (online travel agents), Vietnam Airlines, and VietJet Air through fam and media trips to Phú Quốc Island, as well as roadshows in Australia,” Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, General Director of Sun World Hon Thom, said.