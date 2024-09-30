Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Brandinfo

Request for Proposal from individual consultants for the project " Strengthen the Water User Organizations (WUOs) for Irrigated Agriculture Development in the Mekong Delta "

September 30, 2024 - 19:00
Request for Proposal from individual consultants for the project " Strengthen the Water User Organizations (WUOs) for Irrigated Agriculture Development in the Mekong Delta "

Request for Proposal from individual consultants for the project " Strengthen the Water User Organizations (WUOs) for Irrigated Agriculture Development in the Mekong Delta "

The Project Management Unit of “Strengthen the Water User Organizations (WUOs) for Irrigated Agriculture Development in the Mekong Delta project” now invites proposals from individual consultants to provide the following consulting services of the bidding packages:

Bidding Package No.05: “Expert to assess and develop an Irrigation Management Transfer process in Cambodia”. The TOR of the bidding package can be downloaded at the following address: https://s.net.vn/f3d1

Interested individual consultants can submit CV and any proposals related to the bidding packages mentioned above to The Project Management Unit of “Strengthen the Water User Organizations (WUOs) for Irrigated Agriculture Development in the Mekong Delta project” via E-mail: swuos.pmu@gmail.com before 20th October 2024. Please include the name of the bidding package you are applying for in the title and specify the offered price for the consulting service in the submission letter.

 The request for biding in Vietnamese as follow:

THÔNG BÁO MỜI THẦU TƯ VẤN CÁ NHÂN CỦA DỰ ÁN “TĂNG CƯỜNG CÁC TỔ CHỨC SỬ DỤNG NƯỚC ĐỂ NÂNG CAO NĂNG LỰC TƯỚI TIÊU PHỤC VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP Ở ĐỒNG BẰNG SÔNG CỬU LONG”

Ban Quản lý dự án “Tăng cường các Tổ chức sử dụng nước để nâng cao năng lực tưới tiêu phục vụ phát triển nông nghiệp tại Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long” mời các nhà thầu tư vấn cá nhân quan tâm cho gói thầu dưới đây:

Gói thầu số 05: “Chuyên gia đánh giá và xây dựng quy trình quản lý, sử dụng tài nguyên nước của Campuchia”. Điều khoản tham chiếu của gói thầu vui lòng tải tại địa chỉ: https://s.net.vn/f3d1

Nhà thầu tư vấn cá nhân quan tâm có thể gửi CV và các đề xuất liên quan đến gói thầu nêu trên tới Ban Quản lý dự án “Tăng cường các Tổ chức sử dụng nước để nâng cao năng lực tưới tiêu phục vụ phát triển nông nghiệp tại Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long” qua địa chỉ E-mail: swuos.pmu@gmail.com trước ngày 20 tháng 10 năm 2024. Vui lòng ghi rõ tên gói thầu dự thầu tại tiêu đề email và đề xuất giá dự thầu tại thư dự thầu.

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

Takeda brings its innovative healthcare solutions to Việt Nam

For over a decade, Takeda has been a dedicated healthcare partner in Việt Nam, delivering truly transformative treatments, contributing impactful value to public health and society. The recent approval of Takeda’s dengue vaccine further strengthens this commitment. Mr. Dion Warren, Area Head of India & Southeast Asia (I-SEA) at Takeda, shares insights into the company's journey in Việt Nam, its impact on public health, and what lies ahead for the organisation.
Brandinfo

Golfers flocking to Eschuri Vung Bau Golf in Phú Quốc

The 18-hole Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course, located next to the stunning Vũng Bầu Beach - one of the prime spots in Phú Quốc - offers a dreamy sunset view. It has become the top choice for visitors to Pearl Island looking to experience this elite sport.
Brandinfo

29 years of building our home with Unilever Vietnam

Just as a tree needs daily nurturing and watering, our shared home of Viet Nam requires the collective efforts of all its people to become greener, cleaner, healthier, and more balanced. In this journey of fostering our home, the unwavering support of Unilever Vietnam (ULV) through various initiatives and collaborations is truly commendable.
Brandinfo

SID–VIETSTAR: Achievements in Board Governance Training for Vietnam in Singapore

In the era of global integration, Vietnamese businesses have encountered unprecedented challenges and opportunities. To capitalise on these opportunities and minimise risks, particularly in light of Viet Nam's strong commitment to sustainable development at COP26, it is essential to develop a robust governance system and train visionary leaders. Senior leaders are instrumental in transforming business transformation and achieving sustainability.
Brandinfo

Organon Expands into Vietnam to Elevate Women's Healthcare

Organon, a global healthcare company committed to improving women's health and the wellbeing of families and communities, proudly announces the establishment of its foreign investment entity FIE (Foreign Investment Enterprise) in Việt Nam. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Organon's mission to address the unique healthcare needs of women across the Asia Pacific region.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom