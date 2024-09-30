Request for Proposal from individual consultants for the project " Strengthen the Water User Organizations (WUOs) for Irrigated Agriculture Development in the Mekong Delta "

The Project Management Unit of “Strengthen the Water User Organizations (WUOs) for Irrigated Agriculture Development in the Mekong Delta project” now invites proposals from individual consultants to provide the following consulting services of the bidding packages:

Bidding Package No.05: “Expert to assess and develop an Irrigation Management Transfer process in Cambodia”. The TOR of the bidding package can be downloaded at the following address: https://s.net.vn/f3d1

Interested individual consultants can submit CV and any proposals related to the bidding packages mentioned above to The Project Management Unit of “Strengthen the Water User Organizations (WUOs) for Irrigated Agriculture Development in the Mekong Delta project” via E-mail: swuos.pmu@gmail.com before 20th October 2024. Please include the name of the bidding package you are applying for in the title and specify the offered price for the consulting service in the submission letter.

The request for biding in Vietnamese as follow:

THÔNG BÁO MỜI THẦU TƯ VẤN CÁ NHÂN CỦA DỰ ÁN “TĂNG CƯỜNG CÁC TỔ CHỨC SỬ DỤNG NƯỚC ĐỂ NÂNG CAO NĂNG LỰC TƯỚI TIÊU PHỤC VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG NGHIỆP Ở ĐỒNG BẰNG SÔNG CỬU LONG”

Ban Quản lý dự án “Tăng cường các Tổ chức sử dụng nước để nâng cao năng lực tưới tiêu phục vụ phát triển nông nghiệp tại Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long” mời các nhà thầu tư vấn cá nhân quan tâm cho gói thầu dưới đây:

Gói thầu số 05: “Chuyên gia đánh giá và xây dựng quy trình quản lý, sử dụng tài nguyên nước của Campuchia”. Điều khoản tham chiếu của gói thầu vui lòng tải tại địa chỉ: https://s.net.vn/f3d1

Nhà thầu tư vấn cá nhân quan tâm có thể gửi CV và các đề xuất liên quan đến gói thầu nêu trên tới Ban Quản lý dự án “Tăng cường các Tổ chức sử dụng nước để nâng cao năng lực tưới tiêu phục vụ phát triển nông nghiệp tại Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long” qua địa chỉ E-mail: swuos.pmu@gmail.com trước ngày 20 tháng 10 năm 2024. Vui lòng ghi rõ tên gói thầu dự thầu tại tiêu đề email và đề xuất giá dự thầu tại thư dự thầu.