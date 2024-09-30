Ba Den Mountain welcomes ICDV delegation to discuss Vesak 2025

Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area in Tay Ninh Province hosted the Organising Committee and a delegation from the International Council for the Day of Vesak (ICDV) on 28 September to discuss the programme for Vesak 2025. The working session was one of ICDV's key activities in preparation for the world's largest Buddhist event, which will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from 6 to 8 May 2025.

The event was honoured by the presence of Most Ven. Prof. Dr. Phra Brahmapundit, President of the ICDV; Most Ven. T. Dhammaratana, Vice President of the ICDV; and members representing France, the US, South Korea, Sri Lanka, the UK, Norway, and Thailand.

On behalf of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), the event was attended by Most Ven. Thich Thanh Nhieu, Ven. Thich Duc Thien, and a delegation of distinguished monks. Leaders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, representatives from Tay Ninh provincial departments, and the management team of Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area were also present.

Early in the morning, nearly 100 delegates arrived at Ba Den Mountain, a sacred site deeply intertwined with the spiritual life of the people of southern Vietnam. The delegation performed a ritual of paying homage to the Sacred Relics of the Buddha Shakyamuni, which were presented to Vietnam by the World Fellowship of Buddhists in Bodh Gaya, India. Their prayers expressed hopes that Vietnamese Buddhism would flourish, prosper, and continue to serve as a beacon of peace for the nation.

The delegates visited extensive Buddhist cultural landmarks, including the Tay Bo Da Son Bodhisattva statue, the tallest in Asia, located at the mountain top, and the world's largest sandstone statue of Maitreya Buddha. They also toured the Buddhist exhibition centre, which displays replicas of classic Buddhist artworks from around the world and features a 3D mapping film about the formation of the universe through the lens of Buddhism.

At the discussion session, Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit emphasised that with more than 1,000 delegates participating in Vesak 2025, Ba Den Mountain is the perfect place to experience the vibrant Buddhist culture of Vietnam.

“Vesak 2025 will feature an important series of programmes at HCM City’s Buddhist Academy, with Ba Den Mountain as a precious gem and a major highlight of the event,” the Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit added.

Most Ven. T. Dhammaratana also praised this spiritual destination: “Arriving at Ba Den Mountain and riding the cable car through the mist to Sun World Ba Den, we feel as though we have stepped into a serene land full of positive energy. I believe your country, Vietnam, has much to offer and contribute to the world.”

According to Ven. Thich Duc Thien, Vice President and General Secretary of the VBS Executive Council, Ba Den Mountain was selected as the destination for international delegates and Buddhists to visit and participate in religious and cultural festivals on the final day of Vesak, 8 May 2025.

“Ba Den Mountain was chosen because it is a sacred site, steeped in history and embedded in the consciousness of the Vietnamese people. It is also a place of spiritual significance, history, and tranquillity,” Ven. Thich Duc Thien said.

Ba Den Mountain is expected to welcome thousands of international delegates and Buddhists during the Vesak 2025 celebrations. This will be a meaningful and significant event in the 2025 Vesak programme, highlighting the international Buddhist community's appreciation for the traditional values of Vietnamese Buddhism and the importance of Ba Den Mountain as a symbol of religious faith in southern Vietnam.

Vesak 2025 marks the fourth time that Vietnam has hosted this important global Buddhist celebration. It coincides with the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s reunification and the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

The event will gather 2,000 official delegates, including 1,000 international guests from 80 countries and territories, alongside national leaders, UN officials, Buddhist leaders, scholars, and researchers, as well as 1,000 Vietnamese monks and nuns from the VBS.