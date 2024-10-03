CapitaLand celebrates 30 years in Vietnam by creating positive 

HÀ NỘI – Property developer, CapitaLand, proudly marks its 30th anniversary milestone in Việt Nam with a series of impactful events, including an appreciation dinner honouring its partners, stakeholders and employees.

The dinner was graced by His Excellency Mr Jaya Ratnam, Singapore Ambassador to Việt Nam. Approximately 400 guests, including business partners and key stakeholders, attended the celebration.

Since entering Việt Nam in 1994, CapitaLand has significantly evolved from its initial focus on serviced residences and commercial projects.

In 1996 CapitaLand became part of the Singapore consortium for the first Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Bình Dương.

Following this CapitaLand has expanded its portfolio to include the launch of high-quality residential developments.

In the last three decades CapitaLand has established itself as the largest international lodging owner-operator and a trusted developer in Việt Nam.

Today its portfolio boasts a diverse array of high-quality developments, including one retail mall, one SOHO development, two integrated developments and over 18,000 homes across 18 residential projects.

Through The Ascott Limited, the wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment, the Group also operates around 9,000 lodging units in 36 properties across 16 cities.

Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CapitaLand Development (Vietnam), said: "CapitaLand is pleased to celebrate 30 years of strong partnerships and achievements in Vietnam. We are excited about the growth potential and opportunities in Vietnam, with plans to expand CapitaLand Development Vietnam’s residential portfolio to 27,000 units by 2028.

Beyond residential developments, we see significant potential in the office, industrial and logistics sectors as ViệtNam evolves into a global manufacturing hub. Through strategic partnerships, we will continue to invest in large-scale projects in key cities like Hà Nội and HCM City, as well as emerging provinces, reinforcing CapitaLand’s long-term commitment to Việt Nam.”

His Excellency Mr Jaya Ratnam, Singapore’s ambassador to Việt Nam, said: “We are proud that CapitaLand has established itself as a trusted partner over the past three decades in Việt Nam’s real estate market and played a pivotal role in shaping Việt Nam’s urban landscape and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

“Its commitment to innovation, sustainability and community development has truly transformed cities and lives across Việt Nam. All these would not be possible without the vision of and strong support from the Vietnamese Government and provincial authorities. CapitaLand’s 30-years of growth in Việt Nam is a testament to the flourishing and strong bilateral relationship between Singapore and Việt Nam.”

Deepening long-term commitment to community development in Việt Nam

CapitaLand, through its philanthropic arm, CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), further deepened its support for the local community by partnering Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, a charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable children and youth in Việt Nam.

Through this partnership, CHF pledged up to US$270,000 to improve the social mobility of children and youth facing adversitY through access to education.

CHF inaugurated its fifth school refurbishment project in Bắc Giang Province as part of the CapitaLand Hope School Programme to provide a safe and improved learning environment for students.

Together with funding support from CHF, approximately S$490,000 was contributed towards the redevelopment of an educational block at Tiên Sơn Primary School. The initiative has also received support from various partners.

This brings the total number of schools under the CapitaLand Hope School Programme to 33, benefitting more than 29,000 underprivileged children who receive a holistic education in Việt Nam, India and China.

In conjunction with the completion of the educational block, the CapitaLand International Volunteer Expedition was organised as part of CapitaLand’s #GivingAsOne campaign, which unites CapitaLand staff and partners to uplift vulnerable communities in the areas where CapitaLand operates.

From 28 to 30 September, 2024, over 100 volunteers comprising more than 90 CapitaLand staff volunteers from 10 countries and 14 students and lecturers from the Hà Nội University of Civil Engineering jointly helped improve the school environment.

Volunteers at the three-day IVE decorated the common area and school field with hand-painted murals, set up learning corners in classrooms, furnished the computer lab, built herb gardens, and planted shrubs around the school compound. They also visited the homes of students from the Tiên Sơn Primary School and interacted with their families. CapitaLand’s “Little Architect Programme” workshops were also organised to broaden the students’ knowledge and interest in architecture.

Situated just 1.5 hours from Hà Nội, CHF contributed to the construction of a new two-storey building with six classrooms and four toilets at the 8,000-sq m Tiên Sơn Primary School to serve more than 200 students. The newly-designed school block has achieved LOTUS certification from the Việt Nam Green Building Council. The structure incorporates green spaces, sustainable elements, and natural ventilation, creating an eco-friendly learning environment. Drawing inspiration from traditional Vietnamese craftsmanship, the design features natural brick walls and references to rice paper production.

CapitaLand Group (CapitaLand) is one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups. Headquartered in Singapore, its portfolio focuses on real estate investment management and real estate development, and spans more than 260 cities in over 40 countries.