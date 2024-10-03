Brewed above the clouds: The unique Sun KraftBeer Festival 2024

Beyond the stunning autumn scenery and iconic landmarks like the Golden Bridge and the charming French Village, a visit to Bà Nà this season is incomplete without experiencing the vibrant Sun KraftBeer Festival 2024. It promises to be as exciting as any world-famous beer festival.

The festival also marks the successful completion of the craft beer brewery at the peak of Bà Nà after nearly ten years of development, along with the launch of the Sun KraftBeer brand.

It is also one of the world’s most unique beer festivals, held at the 1,487-meter peak of Bà Nà. The festival offers a one-of-a-kind experience, allowing visitors to savour delicious beer amidst the clouds while enjoying captivating performances.

Unique beer flavours

A major highlight of the Sun KraftBeer Festival 2024 is the six craft beers brewed at Bana Brew House using exclusive recipes from Camba, a brand that has won 25 international and European beer awards.

Sun KraftBeer is brewed according to Germany's strict regulations, which allow only four natural ingredients: water, barley malt, hops, and yeast. Unlike industrial beer, Sun KraftBeer is unfiltered and unpasteurized, retaining its flavourful and healthy proteins while ensuring a fresh taste.

Visitors to Bà Nà during this special time will have the privilege of savouring a limited-edition Märzen fresh beer, crafted exclusively for the 2024 Sun KraftBeer Festival. Accompanying these world-class fresh beers are premium dishes available only at Sun World Ba Na Hills, including salted pork knuckle, beef Wellington, and the famous Bà Nà sausage, promising unforgettable culinary experiences for visitors.

Exciting Performances

It seems summer isn’t over yet on Bà Nà Peak, as visitors can immerse themselves in the excitement and “burn up” with the grand Beer Parade, held at 11:10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. The lively sounds of the malambo drums and passionate performances by dozens of international artists fill every corner of Bà Nà. An impressive highlight is the depiction of the Harvest Goddess, who brings high-quality barley to create renowned batches of craft beer.

The parade starts from Eternal Square, moves through the French Village, and ends at Beer Plaza, promising to immerse visitors in the festive atmosphere atop Chúa Mountain.

Visitors can also party hard with exciting new shows running from morning until night. There’s nothing like enjoying a refreshing beer while watching blazing dances and captivating performances in the "Battle of the Stars" show, which features international transgender artists. Visitors can also enjoy daring fire dance performances with continuously changing LED effects, creating visually stunning spectacles.

Fun-filled games

In addition to offering high-quality shows, the Sun KraftBeer Festival 2024 features a wide range of fun games for visitors to enjoy. Guests can test their luck with games, including the challenge "Who is the Beer King?" at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily at the Beer Plaza stage, or the fun-filled "Beer Crate Lifting" game, providing moments of pure relaxation and joy.

For speed enthusiasts and adventure seekers, don’t miss the chance to try the Alpine Coaster, also known as the roller coaster. It is one of the most thrilling rides at Sun World Ba Na Hills and is considered a must-try experience when visiting this magical mountaintop destination. Meanwhile, Fantasy Park offers a variety of engaging indoor games, including the HOPS ride.

Explore a One-of-a-Kind Brewery

Bana Brew House is one of the most unique breweries in the world, producing beer at an altitude of 1,487 meters. When visiting Bà Nà’s craft brewery, don’t forget to explore its unique space, which combines modern design with the ancient Champa architectural style. Visitors can also witness firsthand the brewing process, from selecting ingredients to the meticulous fermentation stages and the final finishing touches.

The brewery is considered a must-visit feature at Sun World Ba Na Hills, alongside the famous Golden Bridge, the French Village, Luna Castle and Eclipse Square. The Beer Happy area at the entrance to the brewery is also considered an Instagrammable check-in spot, featuring symbolic barley clusters.

For a unique and unforgettable nighttime experience at Bà Nà, take the 7 p.m. cable car. After this time, visitors aged 18 and over can enjoy free entry and pay only VNĐ500,000 (US$20.30) for a combo package, which includes round-trip bus transport (Đà Nẵng City-Bà Nà), entry to the tourist area, a dinner buffet with fresh beer, a craft brewery tour, performances, and campfires.

After 8 p.m. daily, a series of fascinating shows featuring passionate performances by international dancers will immerse guests aged 18 and over in the vibrant atmosphere of Bà Nà's nightlife.

With such unique experiences, it’s no exaggeration to say that in the "land of beer and magical experiences," like Sun World Ba Na Hills, all you need to do is have fun.