Vietnam SuperPort™ unveils digital transformation roadmap to boost Việt Nam’s logistics connectivity

HÀ NỘI — The 'super port' ICD Vĩnh Phúc (Vietnam SuperPort™), developed by a joint venture between T&T Group and Singapore’s YCH Group, has announced its digital transformation roadmap.

The roadmap, unveiled at the Việt Nam Innovation Day 2024 in Hà Nội on Tuesday, aims to drive efficiency and sustainability in the logistics sector, enhancing the delivery of fast-paced goods and services and increasing trade flows through the leverage of cutting-edge technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI).

During the event, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Singapore's Ambassador to Việt Nam, Jaya Ratnam, and senior leaders visited the Vietnam SuperPort™ exhibition to explore its visionary approach to creating a modern, smart, and connected logistics hub in Southeast Asia.

As the flagship port in the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN), Vietnam SuperPort™ plays a crucial role in strengthening trade flows between Việt Nam, the ASEAN–China region, and beyond. By serving as a strategic logistics hub, Vietnam SuperPort™ connects Việt Nam more deeply to global supply chains and positions the country as a critical player in regional trade. Its symbiotic role with Việt Nam’s economy drives the country’s growth in the global value chain, enabling it to “grow without growing pains™” by providing seamless logistics solutions that match the demands of a rapidly expanding economy.

Vietnam SuperPort™ is committed to co-developing new technologies with world-class partners to meet the growing demand for faster, more efficient logistics solutions. In collaboration with Singapore’s YCH Group, the plan includes AI-driven automation, warehouse robotics, and transport management solutions. These advanced technologies will enhance operational workflows, accelerate order fulfilment, and improve inventory control.

With nearly 70 years of industry leadership, YCH Group is a trusted partner in supply chain development, showcasing expertise in AI integration, transport optimisation, and cross-border trade through Singapore’s Supply Chain City™, co-created with global partners.

“Vietnam SuperPort™ underscores T&T Group and YCH Group’s commitment to sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness. By embracing cutting-edge technologies like AI-powered automation and blockchain, Vietnam SuperPort™ is enhancing Việt Nam’s logistics capabilities and staying at the forefront of supply chain innovation in the ASEAN region,” said Đỗ Quang Hiển, Founder and Chairman of the Strategic Committee at T&T Group.

Vietnam SuperPort™ collaborates with leading global technology firms to create a comprehensive digital ecosystem that integrates AI-based warehouse management software for real-time inventory tracking, demand prediction, and performance measurement. This initiative, backed by Y3 Technologies' proprietary suite, is designed to optimise logistics efficiency across the region.

In addition to operational enhancements, Vietnam SuperPort™ aims to strengthen Việt Nam’s supply chain connectivity and sustainability. Its AI-powered logistics marketplace will serve as a global platform, linking SMEs, financial institutions, and logistics providers, offering enhanced transparency and facilitating access to capital for businesses. Vietnam SuperPort™ will also develop a blockchain-based ESG management system to track carbon emissions, supporting its goal of becoming Southeast Asia’s first net-zero logistics hub by 2040.

“Our digital transformation plan aligns with Việt Nam’s national strategy to develop a smart, competitive, and sustainable logistics industry by 2035. This partnership and technological advancement will reinforce Việt Nam’s role as a critical player in the regional supply chain,” said Dr Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort™.

Vietnam SuperPort™ is an 83-hectare, multi-modal logistics port located in Vĩnh Phúc Province. It is a strategic joint venture between T&T Group and YCH Group. It aims to enhance Việt Nam's integration into global supply chains, reduce logistics costs, and boost the country’s competitive edge in international trade. Aiming to be Southeast Asia’s first net-zero multimodal logistics port, Vietnam SuperPort™ is committed to sustainability, with plans to integrate clean energy and advanced technologies.

T&T Group is currently the leading multi-industry private economic group in Việt Nam. It has developed an ecosystem of over 500 member companies, joint ventures, and affiliated companies, employing 80,000 people and operating effectively in seven core business areas: finance and investment, green real estate, industry and trade, smart logistics, clean energy, agriculture, forestry and aquaculture, transport infrastructure and seaports, and healthcare, education, and sports.

Originating from a dedication to contributing to a rich and beautiful Việt Nam, T&T Group is one of the private economic groups honoured to receive the First-Class Labour Medal (three times), the Second-Class Labour Medal, and the Third-Class Labour Medal.

T&T Group is trusted by partners and government agencies to implement large-scale projects closely linked to the national economic strategy. In its strategy to 2030, T&T Group aims to maintain its position among the top 10 largest multi-industry private economic groups in Việt Nam and the top 50 influential enterprises in Asia and the region.

YCH Group is Singapore’s leading homegrown, end-to-end supply chain solutions partner for some of the world's largest companies and brands. Headquartered in Singapore, YCH’s DistriParks and supply chain hubs are strategically located in more than 100 key cities across China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos, Việt Nam, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

YCH focuses on boosting productivity and sustainability for its customers with its proprietary best-in-class suite of award-winning solutions across industries such as fast-moving consumer goods, electronics, chemicals, healthcare, cold chain logistics, and e-commerce./.