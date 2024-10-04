Capella Hanoi unveils unique experiences

“After last year’s success in Singapore, we have elevated Senses of Capella to an entirely new level,” Cristiano Rinaldi, President of Capella Hotel Group, a Sun Group subsidiary, said.

“This year, our guests will experience something truly extraordinary across multiple dimensions, from culture, art and wellness therapies to exquisite culinary feasts prepared by our Michelin-starred chefs.”

Senses of Capella will bring guests on a cultural journey over the course of four days, immersing them in a vibrant and exhilarating atmosphere reminiscent of US and European concerts and delving into the cultural depths of Eastern nations. It offers a chance to shed the burdens of daily life and enjoy unique relaxation and healing services for the soul.

A cultural journey around the world

The opening event of Senses of Capella on October 17 promises to be an electrifying musical night featuring legendary DJ Bert Bevans, who has graced iconic stages like Studio 54 in New York and Ministry of Sound in London. Music will serve as a catalyst, bringing together kindred spirits in the dazzling ambience of Capella Hanoi, setting the tone for three more days of extraordinary experiences.

During the Senses of Capella event series, guests staying at Capella Hanoi will embark on a cultural journey across Asia. They can try their hand at Peranakan tile painting from Singapore or discover the intricate art of making traditional Vietnamese Dó (poonah) paper fans.

The 'Steeped in Tradition' event will immerse guests in the world of handcrafted tea and coffee cultures from Southeast Asia, Australia and China, experienced through unique cocktail creations.

The rich flavours of Vietnamese coffee, the refined elegance of Chinese tea ceremonies and the chic style of Australian coffee will all be transformed into multi-layered cocktails. It will be a truly one-of-a-kind experience for all guests.

Healing through music and culinary delights

One of the most extraordinary experiences Senses of Capella offers to its esteemed guests in Hà Nội is a journey into the magical world of sound healing with renowned sound therapist Ashley Tan, an ICON2024 Spa award winner.

Alongside Ashley, participants will explore the healing power of music, awakening all their senses and bringing balance to their minds.

While sound healing may be familiar, the concept of healing through food is truly unique. At Senses of Capella, guests will discover how food can provide both culinary pleasure as well as relaxation and well-being for the soul and body.

Chef Celia Lam, founder of From Root to Sky Inc. and a leading name in sustainable cuisine, will present a special lunch where healing philosophies are woven into dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients in Việt Nam.

A culinary journey with Michelin stars

On the evening of October 18, for one night only, an exceptional gathering of Michelin-starred chefs from Capella Hotels around the world, including Bangkok, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney, will unite at Capella Hanoi. They will bring a culinary feast called 'Capella Culinary Stars'.

Much like the tales from The Thousand and One Nights, this evening promises to offer guests an unforgettable culinary experience, showcasing the finest global cuisine in a single meal.

In addition, a special menu will be offered on October 19 for lunch and October 18 and 19 for dinner. Chef Ramses from Michelin-starred Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire at Capella Shanghai and Chef Vũ Hữu Bình of Backstage at Capella Hanoi, renowned for his Michelin-recommended Northern Vietnamese cuisine, will collaborate to delight diners with an exquisite fusion of French and Vietnamese flavours.

Over these two days, diners will also have the opportunity to savour a unique Teppanyaki menu featuring the finest beef from Kitauchi Farm on Ishigaki Island in Okinawa, prepared by Chef Yamaguchi Hiroshi, the master behind Việt Nam’s only Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant for two consecutive years.

As a grand finale, the Capella Mega Brunch will bring together an array of signature dishes from all the chefs participating in the programme.

This one-of-a-kind journey, Senses of Capella, making its debut in Việt Nam, will leave an indelible mark on all who attend.

Opportunities for such a remarkable cultural and culinary experience are rare, so early reservations are essential. Senses of Capella is set to be an unforgettable highlight this autumn in Hà Nội for anyone fortunate enough to secure a spot.