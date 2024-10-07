Eschuri Vung Bau Golf offers special discounts for guests at Sun Group resorts in Phu Quoc

Special promotions at Sun Paradise Land Phu Quoc

The "Stay and Play" promotion applies to all tourists staying in the luxurious resort and entertainment ecosystem of Sun Paradise Land in Southern Phu Quoc. This includes JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, New World Phu Quoc Resort, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Resort, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, and La Festa Phu Quoc - Curio Collection by Hilton. These world-class resorts feature unique spaces and services, making Southern Phu Quoc the "capital" of the most famous resorts in the area.

Tourists have the chance to receive a discount of up to 40 percent on the experience fee at Eschuri Vung Bau Golf, an 18-hole golf course located on the picturesque Vung Bau beach, as well as a free ticket to watch the “Kiss of the Sea” show - a world-class multimedia production created by a French producer. In addition, the promotional package includes many other gifts, such as a VND 300,000 E-voucher for shopping at the Vietnam Select supermarket and a WOW pass ticket with priority access for tourists visiting Sun World Hon Thom by cable car.

The promotion will be available from now until the end of December 2024, during the most beautiful months of the year in Phu Quoc. It offers tourists a complete journey of exploration, combining luxury accommodations at top hotels and resorts on the island with high-end sports activities and premium entertainment services within the same ecosystem.

A dreamlike vacation

The “Stay and Play” promotion not only offers attractive deals but also "bespoke experiences" to create a luxurious vacation amidst the Phu Quoc sky and sea. This is a dream vacation right at Kem Beach, ranked among the top 50 most beautiful beaches in the world, featuring powdery-soft white sand and clear turquoise waters.

There are three options: JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, a symbol of luxury in Phu Quoc; New World Phu Quoc Resort, infused with Vietnamese culture and featuring beach-style villas with private pools; and Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, offering modern, convenient apartment designs, vibrant entertainment spaces, and sports facilities.

Nestled amidst abundant nature and surrounded by two beautiful coastlines at Ong Doi Cape, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort boasts a private, nature-connected style that caters to all ages. Tourists will fully enjoy relaxing moments, awakened by the sound of birds or the waves crashing against the rocky shore. They can immerse themselves in the infinity pool right at their villa and savor the magical moments as the sun rises or sets over the vast ocean.

La Festa Phu Quoc - Curio Collection by Hilton, located in the center of town, is the latest masterpiece resort from Sun Group. The hotel exudes the charm of the beautiful Amalfi Coast, with picturesque scenery overlooking the new iconic Kiss Bridge. La Festa Phu Quoc - Curio Collection by Hilton is not only a resort destination but also a rare hotel in Phu Quoc that provides top-notch recreational facilities and a panoramic view of fireworks 365 days a year.

The adventurous nature journey in Phu Quoc continues at Eschuri Vung Bau Golf, a golf course located by Vung Bau Beach - the prime location on Pearl Island. The golf course spans a total area of 7,508 yards and over 65 hectares, featuring 18 holes designed to extend from the "primitive forest" to the coastline, providing challenging experiences. Notably, if you play golf at the end of the day (from 5 PM to 6 PM), you will be lucky enough to witness a breathtaking sunset on Pearl Island - an experience unmatched by any other golf course in Vietnam.

Tourists can enjoy not only an emotional golf journey but also a 5-star quality experience at CoCo Restaurant, which has a capacity of up to 150 guests and a VIP room for 40. The facility includes a 5-star standard locker area with sauna rooms, steam baths, and jacuzzis for both men and women. Currently, Eschuri Vung Bau Golf is open daily from 6 AM to 6 PM, with the last admission at 5 PM.

The Stay and Play package also provides a complimentary ticket for staying guests to watch the Kiss of the Sea show, a must-see attraction when visiting Phu Quoc. The Kiss of the Sea show takes place at 9:30 PM every evening (except Tuesdays) at Sunset Town. This world-class multimedia and multi-sensory show, the largest of its kind in Vietnam, combines eight types of premium technologies, including fire, water, lasers, lights, music, projection, and fireworks, along with top-notch performances by over 60 international artists from more than 20 countries.

By combining these diverse experiences on Phu Quoc Island in this special promotion, Sun Group offers tourists an attractive resort privilege: the opportunity to relax in luxurious resorts while enjoying a vacation filled with countless emotions. This ensures more memorable experiences and creates unforgettable memories in Vietnam's one and only island city.