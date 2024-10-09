Bà Đen Mountain chosen as a destination for Vesak 2025

A Sacred Symbol of Buddhism

In Buddhist culture, tall mountains are regarded as sacred symbols linked to the legends of the Buddha's life. Some of the world's most famous mountains include Mount Kailash, envisioned as a lotus pedestal rising from the water, located over 1,000 kilometers west of Lhasa, Tibet. This mountain is said to be the place where the Buddha sat on a rock to preach.

In India, Vulture Peak, situated about 70 kilometers from Bodh Gaya, is another significant site where the Buddha is believed to have preached the Lotus Sutra. China’s mountains, including Mount Wutai and Mount Emei, are renowned for their Buddhist libraries, architectural wonders, and natural beauty.

In Vietnam, four mountains are considered sacred power points, spanning from north to south. These include Fansipan (Lào Cai), Nưa Mountain (Thanh Hóa), Đá Chông Mountain (Ba Vì, Hà Nội), and Bà Đen Mountain (Tây Ninh).

These mountains are deeply connected to the spiritual lives of the Vietnamese people and reflect the influence of Vietnamese Buddhist culture.

Standing at 986 meters above sea level, Bà Đen Mountain rises prominently from the vast plains of Southeast Vietnam, enhancing its spiritual significance. According to Professor Trần Lâm Biền, the fact that the mountain stands alone in a wide-open space makes it inherently sacred, as it acts as a conduit for cosmic energy.

“It’s a place that draws the life force from the heavens to the earth, fostering the growth of all living things. It is also a cosmic axis connecting heaven and earth to promote happiness in every home, everywhere,” he explains.

During his first visit to Bà Đen Mountain, Venerable Dr. Tampalawela Dhammaratana, Vice President of ICDV, was astonished by the mountain's uniqueness. He likened it to other Buddhist mountains around the world that connect to the life and teachings of the Buddha.

"Seeing the grand statue of the Bodhisattva on the mountain peak, I felt the Bodhisattva’s blessings radiate throughout the country and beyond, to all people - not just the Vietnamese but the entire Asian region," Venerable Dhammaratana said.

He added, "This is a miraculous and beautiful place. For me, this is not just a spiritual destination but also a cultural center and sacred site for healing and experiencing the Buddha's blessings.

The connection between the spiritual and the material world

Bà Đen Mountain is renowned for its majestic landscapes, which have inspired many, including the poet Sương Nguyệt Ánh, who praised its divine beauty. The mountain, often shrouded in clouds, is a paradise of blooming flowers year-round, featuring grand cultural and spiritual landmarks, including the tallest Tây Bổ Đà Sơn Bodhisattva statue in Asia and one of the world’s largest sandstone statues of Maitreya Buddha. Visitors can also enjoy peaceful gardens, stone pathways, and statues with serene smiles, evoking a sense of tranquility.

During a visit to the mountain to discuss Vesak 2025, Most Venerable Prof. Dr. Phra Brahmapundit, Chairman of the ICDV, described Bà Đen Mountain as a jewel and a focal point for the upcoming event. The Most Venerable stated that it is one of the rare places where the spiritual and material worlds harmoniously converge.

He said, "Most tourist destinations are either amusement parks or sites dedicated to spirituality. Bà Đen Mountain is different; it’s a place for worship, reflection, and spiritual growth, but the journey is far from boring, offering a serene and uplifting environment for the soul."

The Most Venerable also emphasized that the mountain is the perfect destination for the 2025 United Nations Day of Vesak because it aligns with the theme "Harmony and Inclusion for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development."

Bà Đen Mountain is described as a paradise on earth and the starting point of peace, where people find inner peace and connect with one another.

Sustainability, especially environmental protection, is another priority for the United Nations, as evidenced by the preservation efforts at Bà Đen Mountain.

"I was surprised to see how green and lush the mountain is, despite the large number of visitors and the presence of a unique spiritual and cultural space combined with modern technology,” the Most Venerable said.

Thousands of international Buddhists are expected to visit and experience the vibrant Buddhist cultural space at Bà Đen Mountain during Vesak 2025, which will take place from May 6-8, 2025. This reflects the global Buddhist community’s appreciation of the traditional values of Vietnamese Buddhism and Bà Đen Mountain, which play a vital role in the history and spiritual lives of the Vietnamese people.