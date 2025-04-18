Vietnam’s largest rose festival to enchant Fansipan later this month

A Rose Valley in the Heart of the Northwest Mountains

As one of Sa Pa’s most anticipated annual events, the Fansipan Rose Festival will be held at Sun World Fansipan Legend under the theme "Radiant Amidst the Clouds", from April 26 to May 5.

Millions of roses will bloom throughout the summer months, welcoming visitors into a vibrant world of cultural and artistic performances at Fansipan. At the heart of the festival lies Việt Nam’s leading rose valley, covering 50,000m² and home to hundreds of thousands of rare rose varieties from around the world—such as the ancient Sa Pa rose, Abraham Darby, Society, Catalina, Molineux, Juliet, Black Baccarat, Rouge Royale, and Spirit of Freedom.

This year, the rose valley has been enhanced with even more elaborate decorative displays: a giant rose sculpture, a rose-shaped book symbolising highland romance, flower-lined paths with angel statues, artistic rose arches, as well as a princess gown and hot air balloon made entirely of fresh flowers. Every corner of the valley feels like it has been plucked from a fairytale. Even without professional cameras, visitors can easily capture stunning, Instagram-worthy shots using just a smartphone.

Beyond the visual splendour, the 2025 Rose Festival is a paradise of experiences for visitors of all ages. The Sweet Market — a rose-inspired shopping and dining space — will serve unique treats such as rose-infused ice cream, rose tea, and pastries. Amidst the cool Fansipan air and fragrant surroundings, visitors can relax with a cup of tea and enjoy lively performances from local artists.

Creative games like Carrying Love to Pick Roses and Northwest Dance Beats will be held throughout the festival, filling the highlands with joyful laughter and offering guests the chance to win exciting prizes.

A special highlight is the rose-themed carnival parade from Sun World Fansipan Legend to the centre of Sa Pa. Thousands of roses will adorn horse-drawn carriages and electric carts, accompanied by 300 ethnic minority performers, spreading the festival’s colours and spirit through the misty streets of the mountain town. This mobile symphony will not only excite locals and tourists alike but also leave a lasting impression of the region’s rich culture and people.

A Journey to the Roof of Indochina

Just a short walk from the rose valley lies May Village, a vibrant ethnic settlement where seven minority groups coexist. Here, guests can immerse themselves in the sounds of panpipes and drums, explore traditional craft villages, and take part in local folk games.

May Village is also a culinary highlight, offering delicacies such as grilled suckling pig, sticky rice cooked in bamboo, fresh stream fish, crispy black chicken, and the flavourful Thắng Cố stew—prepared by local chefs to delight every palate. For just VND 950,000 per adult and VND 700,000 per child, guests can enjoy a full combo package including a Fansipan cable car ticket and a mountain-themed dinner at May Village.

No visit is complete without taking the modern Fansipan cable car, gliding through a sea of clouds and offering sweeping views of the Hoàng Liên Sơn range and shimmering terraced fields below. At the summit, visitors enter another realm—ancient rhododendrons bloom vividly on cliff edges, 600 stone steps lead to the majestic Amitābha Buddha statue and sacred spiritual complex, and the mountain railway climbs to the sky, where heaven and earth seem to meet. This is also peak rhododendron season, making it the perfect time to witness nature’s grandeur from the base to the summit of the Roof of Indochina.

Don’t miss the solemn flag-raising ceremony at 3,143 metres above sea level, where the Vietnamese national flag flutters proudly in the mountain wind. Be sure also to catch the performance Colours of the Borderland, which re-enacts the heroic history of Việt Nam’s highlands and the incredible story behind the world-record-holding Fansipan cable car.

The Fansipan Rose Festival 2025 is more than a walk among flowers — it is an invitation to conquer the Roof of Indochina while immersing yourself in the cultural and culinary richness of the northwest highlands. With its captivating events and vibrant atmosphere, the festival is set to attract thousands of visitors, further solidifying Sa Pa’s position as the top travel destination this holiday season.