Culture Trip suggests one-of-a-kind experiences in Việt Nam

Kayak through Hạ Long Bay

Hạ Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a natural wonder that resembles a breath-taking watercolour painting on a vast ocean canvas. Covering an area of over 1,500 square kilometres with more than 2,000 limestone islets of various shapes, the bay creates a majestic maze in the middle of the vast sea and sky.

“The limestone islands jutting out of the bay are a spectacular sight to behold," Culture Trip wrote.

One of the best ways to fully immerse oneself in this scenery is by kayaking. While cruises offer a leisurely view of the wonders from a distance, kayaking offers a more intimate journey into nature, gliding through hidden caves, weaving into tranquil bays and feeling the gentle rhythm of the waves.

Each kayaking spot in Hạ Long offers a unique charm, from Luồn Cave with its extraordinary stalactites and stalagmites steeped in legendary folklore to Ba Hang fishing village, which appeared in the blockbuster Kong: Skull Island.

Tucked peacefully next to towering cliffs, this village breathes the rhythm of fishermen's lives entwined with the sea.

Besides exploring the bay by cruise ship and kayak, visitors can soar above the seascape on the Queen Cable Car at Sun World Hạ Long or experience the vibrant entertainment complex featuring a water park and amusement park. For spiritual seekers, Bảo Hải Linh Thông Pagoda on top of Ba Đèo hill offers a peaceful sanctuary with panoramic views of the bay.

After a day of discovery, visitors can unwind in the mineral-rich hot springs of Yoko Onsen Quang Hạnh. Modelled after authentic Japanese onsen culture, this spa boasts one of the highest natural bromine concentrations in the world, providing deep relaxation and rejuvenation amidst tranquil nature.

Conquering the 'Roof of Indochina'

Located in Việt Nam’s northwest, the misty mountain town of Sapa is a land of cascading rice terraces and quiet villages of ethnic minorities. Its crowning jewel is Mount Fansipan, dubbed the 'Roof of Indochina', which stands 3,143 metres tall and has long been a dream destination for adventure lovers.

“There are many options available for people who want a guided trek up to the summit, and, unless you’re a veteran hiker, you should try to spread it out over two or three days,” Culture Trip advised.

"It will help trekkers fully enjoy the breath-taking scenery and ensure safety."

Beyond the road challenge, visitors can have a less physically demanding yet equally spectacular experience with the Mường Hoa mountain climbing train and Fansipan cable car to reach the summit.

The Mường Hoa railway at Sun World Fansipan Legend offers a scenic ride through iconic terraced rice fields to Bản Mây village, where visitors can explore the ethnic culture of the Northwest before boarding the cable car to the majestic Fansipan peak.

As the cabin hovers mid-air, offering a bird’s-eye view of deep valleys and layers of cloud-kissed peaks, visitors will feel as if they are embracing the entire grandeur of the mountains with their own eyes. This 20-minute journey is suitable for all ages.

Soaking in nature on Phú Quốc

Culture Trip praises Việt Nam as a land of amazing charms, recommending that visitors experience an HCM City - Phú Quốc tour to “make the most of their visit to this stunning country.”

From the bustling streets of HCM City, the journey to Phú Quốc feels like a seamless transition from the fast-paced urban rhythm to the serene embrace of nature. In just an hour’s flight, visitors arrive on Pearl Island, home to crystal-clear waters, white sands and luxurious resorts nestled harmoniously within an unspoiled natural setting.

Some of the most beautiful beaches, including Bãi Kem and Bãi Sao, are located in the south of the island, a paradise for those seeking both tranquillity and excitement. These beaches captivate domestic and international visitors with their clear turquoise waters, powdery white sands and brilliant golden sunshine.

Another breathtaking way to take in Phú Quốc’s beauty is via the world’s longest three-wire sea cable car to Hòn Thơm Island. During the 20-minute journey, visitors soar above vibrant fishing boats, pristine islands and crystal-clear turquoise waters.

When the sun begins to set, nothing compares to watching the golden orb dip below the horizon from the Kiss Bridge at Sunset Town, a breathtakingly romantic moment amidst nature’s splendour.

Besides these three iconic destinations, Culture Trip suggests a variety of other unforgettable experiences across Việt Nam, from riding a motorbike over the Hải Van Pass and visiting the historic Củ Chi Tunnels to leisurely cyclo rides through Hà Nội’s old streets.