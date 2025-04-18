Manhunt underway for drug trafficker who allegedly killed officer in northern Việt Nam

QUẢNG NINH — Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected drug trafficker accused of fatally shooting a police officer during a crackdown on a drug trafficking ring in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, authorities said on Friday.

The suspect, Bùi Đình Khánh, 31, from Hạ Long City, is on the run after allegedly opening fire during a confrontation with police late on Thursday night, killing Senior Lieutenant Nguyễn Đăng Khải during an attempted arrest near a toll station in Đại Yên Ward.

Authorities said Khánh was last seen around 12.30 am on April 18, hitching a ride on a container truck near the Phú Thái gas station on National Highway 5B, in Kim Thành District, Hải Dương Province.

Police are seeking information from anyone with knowledge about the truck driver or Khánh’s whereabouts to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Witnesses or informants are urged to contact Nguyễn Trọng Hùng, Head of Criminal Police Division of Quảng Ninh Police, at 0902234668, or officer Nguyễn Hữu Quang at 0978145863.

The shooting occurred as part of an ongoing investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking ring allegedly led by Nguyễn Hữu Đằng, 58, who police said was caught in possession of 16 bricks of heroin near the Dragon Castle apartment complex in Hạ Long on Thursday.

Following Đằng’s arrest, multiple coordinated raids were launched to apprehend other suspects, including Khánh and a group from Phú Thọ Province who had travelled to Quảng Ninh for a drug deal.

During one of these operations, police apprehended Hà Thương Hải, 31, from Phú Thọ. However, other suspects on board the same vehicle resisted violently, using AK-style assault rifles in an attempt to free their accomplice.

In the ensuing gunfire, Senior Lieutenant Khải was struck and killed.

Initial interrogations revealed that both Đằng and Hải confessed to drug trafficking. Seized evidence includes 16 heroin bricks, two military-grade firearms, one grenade, three vehicles and other trafficking-related items.

By 4.30 am on Friday, police had arrested Hà Quang Sơn and Hoàng Văn Đông, both from Phú Thọ, who were attempting to flee the province.

Authorities have mobilised forces to seal off roads, waterways and border crossings, intensifying efforts to prevent Khánh’s escape.

Police records show that Khánh was previously wanted by Đông Triều Police for an unrelated armed robbery charge. — VNS