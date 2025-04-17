How to get to Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport’s new domestic passenger terminal T3

HCM CITY – According to the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam, as the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport’s new domestic passenger terminal T3 is separate from domestic passenger terminal T1 and international passenger terminal T2, getting to terminal T3 is also different.

To get to terminal T3 from the centre of HCM City, passengers can follow the following routes:

Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa Street - Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Street - left side of Hoàng Văn Thụ Park, enter Hoàng Văn Thụ Underpass - Trần Quốc Hoàn Street to terminal T3.

Phạm Văn Đồng Street - Trường Sơn - Trần Quốc Hoàn Street to terminal T3.

An Sương Intersection or Tân Kỳ Tân Quý Street - Cộng Hoà Street - Trần Quốc Hoàn Street to terminal T3.

To move from Terminal T1 and Terminal T2 to Terminal T3, passengers can also travel by taxi or shuttle bus arranged by the Port, with an average of 20 minutes per trip to connect and move conveniently within the two passenger terminal clusters.

In addition, public bus routes are also a suitable choice to reach Terminal T3.

Official operations of Terminal T3 are set to begin during the peak holiday period of April 30 – May 1, 2025.

The T3 project is meant to alleviate the overcrowding situation that the busiest airport in the country has been facing in recent years.

Designed to handle 20 million passengers per year, the T3 project comprises four main components: the passenger terminal, a multi-story parking facility integrated with non-aviation services, an elevated road system, and aircraft aprons, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ11 trillion (US$431.2 million). Construction started in December 2022. — VNS