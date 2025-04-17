Over 1,200 delegates to attend Vesak 2025 as Việt Nam wraps up preparations

HCM CITY — Preparations for the Vesak Festival 2025 are now in their final stages at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy’s campus in Bình Chánh District, HCM City, Vietnamese Buddhist authorities announced on Thursday.

The organisers announced that the main auditorium, which seats 2,700, has been largely completed, and a secondary hall accommodating approximately 1,000 spectators for live screening has also been set up.

They stressed that the three-day festival, scheduled for May 6 to 8, will highlight Buddhism's cultural and spiritual heritage and reinforce Việt Nam’s commitment to religious freedom and its image as a peaceful nation.

Temporary facilities, including structures for catering, a press centre, security and medical support, have been constructed on schedule, allowing workers to move in for technical outfitting and logistical arrangements.

More than 1,200 official delegates have been registered, with accommodations arranged at five establishments in HCM City’s Districts 1, 3 and 5 as well as Phú Nhuận. Lodging for monks, nuns and Buddhist followers has been organised by the Buddhist authorities in Long An Province and the local agencies in Bình Chánh District.

The organisers have received a robust response from the intellectual and spiritual community, with 578 submissions in English and 330 in Vietnamese. The essays focus on applying Buddhist philosophy to foster unity, human values, global peace and sustainable development.

Volunteers are playing a crucial role, with thousands of participants, including monks and nuns, mobilised to support event operations.

In the culinary arena, about 1,200 individuals, primarily experienced in serving vegetarian cuisine at local temples, will manage food services along with skilled culinary volunteers and with strict attention to food safety.

In addition to the main proceedings, a slate of cultural activities will begin on May 2. These include festivals celebrating traditional cultural rituals and commemorating the 50th anniversary of the country’s unification.

A solemn memorial service combined with a lantern festival is scheduled for the afternoon of May 6 to honour fallen heroes, further highlighting the event’s cultural significance.

International cultural exchange will also feature prominently. Delegations from China, India, Thailand, Sri Lanka and South Korea have confirmed their participation in an art performance event set for the evening of May 7 at the Sala Theater in Thủ Đức City. — VNS