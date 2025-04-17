First commercial flight departs from Tân Sơn Nhất airport's new terminal

HCM CITY — The inaugural commercial flight from HCM City to Vân Đồn has departed from newly constructed Terminal T3 at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on Thursday commenced its Airbus A321 flight VN1286, transporting over 100 passengers from the new terminal.

The launch of the new terminal coincides with the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30.

Official operations of the new terminal are scheduled to begin following the holiday rush, which includes the peak travel days surrounding May 1.

In addition to Vietnam Airlines, budget carrier Vietjet Air is also preparing to relocate its domestic flights to Terminal T3.

Other local airlines, including Vasco and Bamboo Airways, will continue to operate from Terminal T1.

The airport authority is working to enhance staffing levels to assist passengers, particularly those with connecting flights, during the initial days of operations at Terminal T3.

Smooth transition ensured

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) is working to facilitate a smooth transition to the new terminal, especially during the upcoming holiday period and the peak summer season.

To minimise potential confusion as airlines adjust their operations, CAAV has urged Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air to implement policies to support passengers who may miss flights as a result of the terminal change.

Particular focus will be placed on assisting vulnerable travelers, including the elderly, women, and children.

As the national holiday approaches, a surge in air travel is expected, particularly to popular tourist destinations and Việt Nam's largest city, HCM City.

The CAAV has asked airlines to prepare by augmenting flight availability and introducing new routes to accommodate the anticipated demand, including additional services during off-peak hours and nighttime operations.

Airlines are also reminded to adhere to regulations regarding ticket pricing, ensuring that fares are fair and equitable.

They must uphold high standards of service and punctuality, while remaining accountable for any flight cancellations or substantial delays.

Airlines are also asked to promptly address any complaints and to ensure that all safety measures are thoroughly implemented.

Terminal T3 aims to alleviate the overcrowding that has affected the nation’s busiest airport in recent years.

With a capacity to accommodate 20 million passengers annually, the terminal boasts modern amenities, including 90 check-in counters, 20 automatic bag drop stations, and 42 self-service kiosks.

It features 27 boarding gates, enhanced security with 25 screening checkpoints, and a VIP lounge, all within its expansive 112,500 square metres, which includes one underground and four above-ground levels.

The construction of Terminal T3 commenced in December 2022, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ11 trillion (US$431.2 million).

Việt Nam is also building the Long Thành international airport project in Đồng Nai Province, located some 30 kilometres from HCM City.

Scheduled for completion by the end of this year, Long Thành is set to become the nation’s largest airport, primarily serving international flights, while Tân Sơn Nhất will continue to operate domestic routes and select regional international flights. — VNS