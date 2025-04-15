Solar power system supplies green energy to kindergarten

YÊN BÁI — Local solar power developer SolarBK Group, in cooperation with Thiện Tâm Fund and VinFast Energy, has built a rooftop solar power system including storage batteries at Mỏ Vàng Kindergarten's Khe Long 3 school in Mỏ Vàng Commune in the mountainous northern province of Yên Bái.

It’s the third school out of 10 that will be receiving support from a green energy project providing electricity to classrooms that previously did not have it. The initiative is jointly implemented by the SolarBK, Thiện Tâm Fund and VinFast Energy Company (Vingroup) partnership.

SolarBK said the ‘green energy for schools’ programme aims to supply solar power systems to extremely disadvantaged schools in Yên Bái, Lai Châu and Điện Biên provinces, with a total funding of up to VNĐ1.8 billion (US$69,500).

According to the company, each school will be using renewable energy from rooftop solar power arrays with a capacity of 7,000 kWh per year to meet their basic electricity needs.

Principal of Mỏ Vàng Kindergarten Ngô Thị Bích Thảo said that teachers can offer vivid visual lessons to kids by using solar-powered teaching tools and equipment, while the rooftop solar project helps teach students valuable lessons about clean energy and environmental protection.

SolarBK representative Nguyễn Thúy Ngân stated: “SolarBK has accompanied partners to bring ‘green and clean energy’ to many underprivileged areas in the country. These projects bring light to poor kids and improve awareness about the use of environmentally friendly energy. Children deserve to live in a ‘green, clean’ environment through renewable energy projects.”

The Khe Long 3 school, a site for the ‘Green future’ programme, is one of a series of disadvantaged schools under the Mỏ Vàng communal kindergarten in Yên Bái Province.

Located on a mountain, the school has two classes with a total of 46 students, most of whom are ethnic Mông children. Prior to the installation of the solar power system, the kindergarten only used electricity from generators.

SolarBK, Thiện Tâm Fund and VinFast Energy had previously completed solar power systems at two other disadvantaged schools in the northern mountainous region: Xê Ma Kindergarten in Lai Châu Province's Mường Tè District and Pa Tét Kindergarten in Mường Nhé District, Điện Biên Province. — VNS