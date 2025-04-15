Bunpimay get-together helps tighten bonds between Sơn La youths and Lao students

SƠN LA — A gathering themed “Everlasting Việt Nam- Laos special friendship” to mark Bunpimay festival, the traditional News Year celebration of Laos, was held in the northern mountainous province of Sơn La on Monday.

The event was organised as part of efforts to honour the close friendship between the two nations and to provide Lao students studying in Sơn La with a sense of cultural connection and celebration during the festive season.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Head of the provincial Party Committee’s Board for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Mùi Anh Tiến extended warm wishes to the Lao students studying in the province.

He praised local educational institutions for their role in training and supporting the Lao students, which contribute to the province’s comprehensive cooperation with nine northern Lao provinces in developing high-quality human resources.

The event featured traditional Lao rituals such as wrist-tying and water splashing, alongside vibrant cultural performances and music. It offered the Lao students a chance to celebrate in a warm and familiar atmosphere.

As part of the celebration, 35 Lao students were awarded certificates of merit for academic excellence and active participation in youth activities.

Through this meaningful event, participants gained a deeper understanding of each other’s cultures and the enduring bonds between the two nations which have been nurtured through generations of leaders and people of Việt Nam and Laos. — VNS