Lao students in Việt Nam celebrate traditional Bunpimay Festival

HÀ NỘI — Lao students and communities in Việt Nam celebrated their traditional Bunpimay New Year Festival 2025 (Buddhist calendar 2568) with vibrant cultural events held in both Huế City and Đắk Lắk Province.

In the central city of Huế, Huế College hosted a Bunpimay celebration for around 300 Lao students studying in the city. The programme featured traditional rituals such as the water-splashing ceremony to symbolise renewal and blessings, and the tying of sacred threads on wrists as a gesture of goodwill and fortune. Students also presented fashion shows, music, and dance performances to showcase Lao culture and traditions.

Sports events, including football and volleyball matches, were organised to foster solidarity and physical well-being.

School leaders emphasised the annual event as a gesture of care and support for Lao students away from home, reinforcing Việt Nam–Laos friendship, especially between Huế and southern Lao provinces.

Since 2002, Huế has welcomed nearly 1,500 Lao students for Vietnamese language and academic training.

Meanwhile, in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk, the Bunpimay Festival took place at the Buôn Đôn suspension bridge tourism centre in Buôn Đôn District, jointly organised by the district People’s Committee and local partners.

It featured large-scale traditional activities such as Buddha bathing rituals, sand pagoda building, water-splashing festivities, and traditional dances like Lamvong. Tourists joined unique experiences, including elephant parades and performances, while enjoying the “Buôn Đôn– Legendary Land” musical show portraying local culture and legends.

Coinciding with the district’s Ethnic Culture Day, the event also included exhibitions on Hoàng Sa–Trường Sa, local cuisine, handicrafts, and fireworks displays. Local officials described the festival as a meaningful occasion to promote cultural preservation, community unity, and Việt Nam–Laos ties, while showcasing the district’s tourism potential. The event drew both domestic and international visitors, many expressing enthusiasm for the cultural richness and warm hospitality.

The Bunpimay Festival, celebrated annually from April 13–15, is the most important holiday in Laos, marked by prayers for health, happiness, and prosperity.— VNA/VNS