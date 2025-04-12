Hà Giang to enhance sustainable tourism development

HÀ NỘI — Hà Giang Province is stepping up efforts to develop its tourism industry with a strong focus on sustainability.

The province plans to implement a range of coordinated strategies, including major investments in transportation infrastructure – most notably the Hà Nội - Tuyên Quang - Hà Giang Expressway – to improve connectivity with major cities nationwide.

Additionally, Hà Giang will focus on creating sustainable tourism products that highlight the province’s stunning natural landscapes and the rich cultural heritage of its ethnic minority communities.

This vision was outlined by Deputy Chairwoman of the Hà Giang People’s Committee, Vương Ngọc Hà, at the Hà Giang Tourism Promotion Forum held in Hà Nội on Saturday under the theme: “Hà Giang – Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination”.

“Hà Giang is committed to strict management of tourist sites to ensure sustainable development and environmental protection. Moving forward, we aim to build a high-quality tourism workforce – from tour guides and hotel staff to tourism managers – to meet growing demand from both domestic and international visitors,” said Hà.

She noted that in recent years, Hà Giang has enhanced leadership and issued a number of key policies to support tourism growth. As a result, the province has become an increasingly attractive destination, drawing interest from travelers around the world and making full use of its natural and cultural strengths.

“Hà Giang regularly appears on lists of top destinations selected by leading international travel magazines. The New York Times named it among the world’s most attractive travel spots. In 2023, Hà Giang was honoured as Asia’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination by the World Travel Awards (WTA). In 2024, it was named Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination. So far this year, the province has welcomed over 3.2 million visitors,” she added.

Hà Văn Siêu, deputy director general of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, praised Hà Giang’s diverse appeal in terms of nature, culture, history, people, and geology.

He recognised the province’s effective promotional strategies and leadership, which have helped position it as a standout destination both nationally and globally.

To maximise the benefits of its growing reputation, Siêu called on tourism authorities and businesses to continue innovating, developing new products, and creating unique experiences for visitors.

He also emphasised the importance of strategic promotion – particularly through collaboration with media outlets and influencers – to share Hà Giang’s story with a global audience.

“As tourism develops, Hà Giang must remain focused on sustainability. This includes protecting the natural environment and improving the livelihoods of local communities,” he stressed.

People's Artist Nguyễn Xuân Bắc, director of the Department of Performing Arts, noted that Hà Giang offers a wide range of distinctive tourism products, from heritage and cultural experiences to community-based tourism.

However, he pointed out that improved transportation access is essential to attract even more visitors.

Vũ Thế Bình, chairman of the Việt Nam Tourism Association, encouraged Hà Giang’s leaders to prioritise green tourism. He emphasised the importance of aligning tourism offerings with eco-friendly practices and green transformation strategies to ensure long-term, sustainable development.

During the forum, tourism experts and travel companies offered valuable insights on how Hà Giang can further enhance its appeal as a sustainable destination. Key recommendations included protecting and promoting cultural heritage, advancing eco-tourism initiatives, and integrating digital technology into tourism management and promotion.

As part of the forum, Hà Giang Province also announced plans for the 2025 Khâu Vai Love Market Festival, themed “Khâu Vai – The Day of Return”.

The event will be held from 2pm on April 22 to 11.30am on April 24.

The festival will feature various cultural and entertainment activities, including an opening ceremony, a green tourism marathon, folk games at the Khâu Vai Stone Maze, traditional performances, and an ethnic costume competition.

Visitors will also have the chance to explore the Lô Lô ethnic village (Sảng Pả A Hamlet, Mèo Vạc Town) and the Mông ethnic village (Pả Vi Hạ Hamlet, Pả Vi Commune), with activities such as bronze drum dancing, tree-top dancing, brocade weaving, panpipe making, traditional games, and local cuisine.

Additional attractions include the Mèo Vạc Night Market, a highland cultural market, art programmes at the Youth Volunteers Monument and Vườn Đào Café, and tours to scenic destinations such as the Stone Maze, Love Bridge, Mã Pì Lèng White Cliff, and Tu Sản Canyon, which offer visitors a diverse and unforgettable travel experience. — VNS