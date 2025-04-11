Photobooks showcase HCM City’s cultural heritage and urban developments

HCM CITY — Hồ Chí Minh General Publishing House has released two photobooks in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The books Di Sản Sài Gòn - Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh (Sài Gòn – Hồ Chí Minh City Heritage) feature over 300 photographs that collectively portray the history, culture and society of the city. They capture architectural landmarks such as palaces, villages, schools, hospitals, hotels, bridges and streets, as well as cultural aspects of daily life, including weddings, Southern folk music and horse racing.

Additionally, it highlights the unique culinary traditions of Sài Gòn, from coffee shops to street vendors.

The architectural landscape of Sài Gòn - Gia Định - HCM City began to take shape in 1698, when Grand Mandarin Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, under the orders of Lord Nguyễn Phúc Chu, conducted an inspection of the southern region.

He established Phước Long Prefecture, with its administrative unit being Trấn Biên (Biên Hòa) of Đồng Nai, and Tân Bình Prefecture, with its administrative unit being Phiên Trấn (Gia Định) in Sài Gòn.

Over the past 300 years, the architectural and cultural developments of this land have contributed to the spirit of the city and the soul of its inhabitants. These elements have crystalised into the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Sài Gòn - Gia Định, now known as HCM City.

According Hồ Chí Minh General Publishing House, Sài Gòn – Hồ Chí Minh City Heritage aims to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of HCM City, bridging the past with the present.

It is also expected to instil a sense of pride among the city's residents, reinforcing HCM City's status as a leader in multiple domains for Việt Nam, along with serving as a valuable resource for researchers and enthusiasts.

The photobook Sài Gòn Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh-Đổi Thay Qua Những Khung Hình (1975 - 2025) (Sài Gòn Hồ Chí Minh City - Changes Through the Frames (1975 - 2025) shows the development of the city over the years, through the lens of its author Tam Thái.

The photographer wandered through the streets and alleys to capture various aspects of the city where he has lived for nearly half a century. The photobook presents the images of Sài Gòn that he wishes to share the most with the readers.

"This book is divided into many chapters, filled with various stories, yet it wishes for one thing - to gather unique perspectives, illustrated through the author's images, like a brick, hoping to connect with the grand construction of the city," wrote Thái in the preface.

According to Associate Professor, Dr Pascal Bourdeaux from École Pratique des Hautes Études (EPHE) in Paris, the photobook makes us reminisce and explore many aspects of the past that feel distant and unfamiliar. More importantly, there is a keen observation and reflection on the progress.

"These photographs compel us to reflect on the past and raise questions about the future of a dynamic city like Sài Gòn – HCM City today. A city with a history that is both glorious and tragic, vibrant with the energy of its people, which has been affirmed through its development and expansion in both space and population," he said.

"Sài Gòn unveils itself to those who know how to appreciate its beauty." VNS