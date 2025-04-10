Crocs-shaped cakes

The video was filmed shortly after BOND’s live concert in Hà Nội in October, with the all-female group dressed in traditional Vietnamese áo dài while performing Victory, one of their most iconic compositions.
In recent days, dedicated teams have been working tirelessly to finalise the preservation and restoration plans for the Mỹ Sơn Temple Complex, a special national monument in Quảng Nam Province. This remarkable site, known for its rich history and stunning architecture, is undergoing a renaissance.
The event featured two cultural treasures, Đông Hồ folk paintings and quan họ (love duet) folk singing, offering French audiences and the Vietnamese community in France an opportunity to experience these traditional art forms.