Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Crocs-shaped cakes

April 10, 2025 - 17:47
Crocs is a popular footwear brand, but have you ever considered eating a pair? In HCM City locals are going head over heels for cakes shaped like crocs shoes, which are both tasty and adorable.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Revival of last abandoned ancient towers in Mỹ Sơn

In recent days, dedicated teams have been working tirelessly to finalise the preservation and restoration plans for the Mỹ Sơn Temple Complex, a special national monument in Quảng Nam Province. This remarkable site, known for its rich history and stunning architecture, is undergoing a renaissance.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom