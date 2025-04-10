Tourism set to boom in upcoming five-day holiday

HÀ NỘI — The five-day holiday marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), and International Labour Day (May 1), is expected to offer an ideal opportunity for travellers to enjoy longer trips.

According to travel agencies, tours during the holiday from April 30 to May 4 are attracting strong interest from holidaymakers, with demand for information and bookings surging. The number of tourists is predicted to rise significantly compared to the same period last year.

Phạm Anh Vũ, director of the Viet Media Travel Corporation, said that the number of customers inquiring about and booking tours has surged since mid-March, reaching about 80 per cent of the company’s plan, with an increase of over 10 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Renowned beaches in Nha Trang, Phan Thiết, Đà Nẵng, Thanh Hóa, and Quảng Bình, as well as highland areas like Đà Lạt and Sa Pa, remain popular choices. Notably, there has been a strong influx of tourists from the central and northern provinces heading to Hồ Chí Minh City, Vũ stated, adding that many tours have been developed to combine sightseeing with visits to cultural and historical sites like Bến Thành Market and Củ Chi tunnel, helping stimulate domestic tourism.

The launch of several new expressways has given a strong boost to road travel, as they not only shorten travel time but also make it easier for tourists to plan their itineraries with greater flexibility and comfort.

According to BestPrice Travel, the number of tour bookings to destinations such as Đà Lạt, Phan Thiết, Nha Trang, and Hạ Long has increased by around 25-30 per cent year-on-year.

The outbound travel market is also bustling, with top “hot” destinations including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, China, Australia, and Europe.

Bùi Thanh Tú, Marketing Director of BestPrice Travel, stated that in response to this year's trends, the company has proactively refreshed its tourism products by expanding its tour portfolio to include new and appealing activities such as sports tours, wellness tourism, culinary experiences, and customised tours designed for groups of 10 or more travellers.

Currently, airfare accounts for approximately 50-60 per cent of the total tour cost and often tends to increase during peak holiday and festival periods. Therefore, to secure better prices, travellers are advised to book tours early, which also provides more flexibility in departure times and service options. VNA/VNS