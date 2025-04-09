HCM City tourism expects busy holiday season

HCM CITY — Tourism businesses in HCM City are seeing a surge in bookings for flights, accommodation and tours ahead of the upcoming April 30 five-day national holiday.

The general director of Vietluxtour, Trần Thế Dũng, reported a 50 per cent increase in advance tour bookings since early April, with many customers interested in cultural experiences.

Popular offerings included the 'Saigon Special Forces Tour' and explorations from 'Old Saigon to Modern HCM City', he said.

Many tourists planned their trips months in advance, prompting businesses to launch promotional campaigns for international guests, he said.

He expected a 25-30 per cent rise in holiday revenue this year, driven by both domestic and international tourists celebrating the 50th anniversary of national liberation.

The deputy general director of Vietravel, Phan Huỳnh Phương Hoàng, said the demand for anniversary-themed tours and city tours was high, including dinner cruises and walking tours. "Local staycation options are also gaining popularity."

Vietravel would introduce a wide range of domestic and international tour packages with flexible itineraries and special promotions in April, May and June, she added.

The general director of Viet Tourism Company, Trần Văn Long, also expected a bustling holiday, with accommodation requests up over 30 per cent from last year.

The company had organised special tours for the anniversary celebration, he added.

Benthanh Tourist also expected welcoming 1,500 to 2,000 tourists, with daily walking tour participation expected to rise significantly.

In addition, hotels are filling up quickly in the city, with Viễn Đông Hotel in District 1 fully booked and other central hotels reporting over 50 per cent occupancy.

Tourists are encouraged to plan ahead and ensure a smooth experience by booking services at least a month in advance.

They are also advised to be cautious of scams and to use reputable agencies for group travel.

Vietnamese people are celebrating a five-day holiday from April 30 to May 4 to commemorate the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, marking the 50th anniversary of the event.

HCM City a vibrant experience

The deputy director of the HCM City Tourism Department, Lê Trương Hiền Hòa, said that the city was well-prepared for the expected influx.

“The city is targeting the surge in both domestic and international visitor arrivals, contributing to overall economic growth during the upcoming holiday,” he said.

It recently hosted the annual HCM Tourism Festival 2025, themed Sài Gòn – HCM City: A Vibrant Experience, showcasing what the city has to offer.

This year's event brought together 32 businesses of travel, transportation and aviation nationwide.

Visitors at the fair were offered an array of nearly 900 tourism products and services, with discounts reaching up to 45 per cent.

However, tourism businesses have raised challenges facing the sector, calling for progress on administrative reforms such as visa exemptions and infrastructure improvements, as well as tax incentives in tourism promotion.

In response, Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, director of the Department of Tourism, said the department was collaborating with relevant agencies to tackle these challenges.

It was committed to engaging with businesses through regular meetings, conferences, and industry briefings.

It would also work to improve service quality, expand tourism markets, as well as make efforts to position HCM City as an attractive destination in the region, she added.

The city’s tourism sector generated over VNĐ56.6 trillion in revenue in the first quarter.

The nation's largest city received 1.64 million international visitors and 8.57 million domestic travellers in the same period. — VNS