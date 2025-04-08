Vietnamese military rescue force completes mission in Myanmar, returns home safely

Military personnel and sniffer dogs return to Hà Nội on April 8 evening. — VNA/VNS PhotoHÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese army’s rescue and relief force, which assisted Myanmar in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake, returned home on the evening of April 8.

On March 30, the Ministry of Defence deployed a delegation of 80 military personnel to Myanmar. The team was equipped with essential tools, medical supplies, and relief goods, including six service dogs and several tonnes of equipment.

In Naypyidaw, they carried out search-and-rescue operations at three locations – the Bala Tidi apartment complex, Ottara Thiri hospital, and Aye Chan Thar hotel, recovering 21 bodies of victims. Notably, the team collaborated with rescue forces from Myanmar and Turkey to save a 26-year-old man. They also found valuable equipment and goods, which were handed over to Ottara Thiri hospital and the local community.

Moreover, the team provided free medical care and medicines to over 200 local people, as many hospitals in Naypyidaw were devastated by the earthquake and lacked medical supplies. They raised US$5,000 to support the families of the victims and donated 40 tonnes of dried food and tents to Myanmar.

The mission demonstrated the Vietnamese army’s international solidarity, reinforcing the country’s standing, reputation, responsibility, and capabilities in global integration and defence diplomacy.

Major General Myat Thu, head of the Myanmar Fire Services Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs, praised the Vietnamese delegation’s spirit, dedication, and efforts, noting that they bravely worked in difficult and dangerous conditions, ultimately saving a life. — VNS