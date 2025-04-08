Politics & Law
Investor named for phase 1 of Dầu Giây – Tân Phú Expressway

April 08, 2025 - 14:04
Based on a review of submitted bids, the Thăng Long board has recommended the joint venture between Trường Hải Traffic Infrastructure Development and Sơn Hải Group as the investor for the PPP project’s first phase.
Vehicles travel along the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI - The Thăng Long Project Management Board has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Construction, seeking approval for the investor selected to implement Phase 1 of the Dầu Giây–Tân Phú Expressway under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The total investment for the project is nearly VNĐ8.5 trillion (approximately US$328.7 million), comprising roughly VNĐ7.2 trillion from private investors and about VNĐ1.3 trillion from State funding. Construction is expected to be largely completed by 2026, with the expressway opening to traffic in 2027.

Following a review of submitted bids, the Thang Long board has recommended selecting the joint venture between Truong Hai Traffic Infrastructure Development and Son Hai Group as the investor for the PPP project's first phase.

The 60-kilometre expressway will have four lanes and a design speed of 100 kilometres per hour.

It will start at the junction with National Highway 1, connecting to the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway in Dầu Giây Town, Thống Nhất District, Đồng Nai Province.

The route will end at the junction with National Highway 20, where it connects to the Tân Phú – Bảo Lộc Expressway project in Phú Trung Commune, Tân Phú District, Đồng Nai Province. — VNS

