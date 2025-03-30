PM urges completion of North-South expressway by year-end

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has requested the completion of the North–South Expressway from the northern mountainous province of Cao Bằng to the southernmost province of Cà Mau by this year’s end.

Chairing a meeting between permanent Government members and inspection teams for expressways nationwide in Hà Nội on March 29, PM Chính, who is also head of the State Steering Committee for Key Transport Projects, stressed that achieving a growth rate of at least 8 per cent in 2025 and double-digit growth thereafter hinges on public investment.

Transport infrastructure is pivotal in creating new development spaces for localities, easing travel, cutting input and logistics costs, boosting product competitiveness, and attracting investment, he said.

To reach over 3,000km of expressways later this year, he noted his decision to form seven inspection teams led by Deputy Prime Ministers. Their efforts have proven effective, resolving many issues on-site.

He directed localities to pool the entire political system to finalise land clearance and secure sufficient material supply, and prevent its shortages. He underscored the need for flexible implementation of mechanisms and policies while ensuring that residents’ livelihoods in project areas are improved, or at least maintained post-relocation, safeguarding their well-being.

Other specific tasks were also assigned to relevant ministries, localities, and the Vietnam Electricity.

The Government will prioritise capital allocation for projects set to be completed this year, he said, adding that alongside administrative reform, it is essential to actively study and invest in the construction of additional bridges and roads to enhance connectivity. — VNS