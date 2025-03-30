Việt Nam-Belgium ties thrive ahead of state visit: Belgian Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam-Belgium ties are growing, driven by dynamic and promising cooperation across multiple sectors, Belgian Ambassador to Việt Nam Karl Van den Bossche told Vietnam News Agency ahead of the first-ever state visit to Việt Nam by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium from March 31 to April 4.

Ambassador Karl Van den Bossche described the visit as a landmark in over five decades of bilateral ties. King Philippe, visiting Việt Nam for the fourth time since 1994, has fostered a deep connection with the country, while Queen Mathilde made a working trip in May 2023 as Honorary President of UNICEF Belgium.

The visit reaffirms Việt Nam’s role as a trusted and stable partner amid global uncertainties and underscores the need for close collaboration among Belgium, Việt Nam, ASEAN, and the European Union (EU) to strengthen regional ties, he said.

Reflecting on the journey of bilateral ties, he said since establishing diplomatic ties on March 22, 1973, Belgium has been one of the first western countries to sign a development cooperation agreement with Việt Nam.

Over time, this partnership has evolved from development cooperation to an equal, mutually beneficial collaboration addressing global challenges, spanning agriculture, culture, education, climate change response, energy development, and green logistics.

The 2018 Strategic Partnership on Agriculture has made agri-food a cornerstone of ties, while the Belgian-operated DEEP C industrial and port complex in Hải Phòng and Quảng Ninh exemplifies Belgium’s investment role, catalysing foreign capital inflows. Both nations shared a commitment to green growth, with Belgian firms partnering on hydrogen energy and logistics projects.

During the visit, key agreements in this sector are expected to advance Việt Nam’s transition to a green and sustainable economy.

Culturally, Belgium showcases its heritage through food festivals, film screenings by the Wallonia-Brussels Delegation, and performances by the Royal Stilt Walkers of Merchtem at the annual Huế Festival. The 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023 saw the second Belgian Culture and Food Festival in Hải Phòng grow into a major event, fostering people-to-people bonds. Now an annual tradition after successful runs in 2022-2024, it strengthens cultural exchange.

On Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin, the ambassador hailed the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ unanimous resolution on October 5, 2023, saying that it is the world’s only such legislative act supporting Vietnamese victims. He expressed his hope for both countries to explore different approaches to addressing AO’s lingering effects.

In the Francophone community, the Wallonie-Bruxelles Delegation, established in Việt Nam in 1996, remains its sole Asian office. Over nearly three decades, it has delivered over 800 win-win joint projects.

At the 12th session of the Permanent Joint Committee among the Vietnamese Government and the French-speaking community of Belgium, and the French Community Commission of the Brussels-Capital Region in November 2024 in Brussels, both sides agreed on a cooperation programme for the 2025-2027 period, with a focus on 17 practical and effective projects across mental health and family medicine, environmental protection, logistics, human resource training, sustainable agriculture, French language education, climate change adaptation, research and innovation.

During this state visit, the Belgian Queen will visit the Vietnam National Children's Hospital in Hà Nội, as part of a mental health cooperation project, a field of her particular interest and priority.

The ambassador also noted Việt Nam’s hosting of the Asia-Pacific headquarters of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and Pierre Du Ville’s leadership of the Group of Francophone Embassies, Delegations, and Institutions (GADIF) in Việt Nam, saying that such provides an advantage for Francophone cooperation, not only between the French-speaking Belgian community and Việt Nam but also across the entire Asia-Pacific.

Asked about what opportunities will open following the visit, the diplomat said 30 business leaders and some 12 university rectors will accompany the King and Queen. A number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed between Belgian and Vietnamese universities, paving the way for new academic collaboration.

The ambassador will also accompany the King and Queen to the War Remnants Museum in HCM City, where they will tour an exhibit on AO/dioxin consequences and meet with Vietnamese victims affected by it.

On the occasion, Belgium will introduce soil decontamination technology to Agent Orange-affected areas. With its expertise, Belgium can gradually transfer this technology to Vietnamese partners for long-term remediation, he added. — VNS