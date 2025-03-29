Party chief envisions modern Quảng Nam-Đà Nẵng hub

ĐÀ NẴNG — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm expressed his hope that the proposed merger of Đà Nẵng City and Quảng Nam Province will transform the new Quảng Nam-Đà Nẵng into a socio-economic powerhouse in central Việt Nam and a trailblazer in modernisation.

During a working session with the standing boards of the Đà Nẵng Municipal and Quảng Nam Provincial Party Committees, Lâm urged faster economic restructuring to boost labour productivity and harness local strengths. He outlined key goals, including an international financial centre, a free trade zone, a modern coastal city, and a world-class tourism hub blending leisure and heritage.

He urged defining the region’s strategic role and unique assets-Chu Lai as an industrial and logistics engine, Hội An-Mỹ Sơn as a cultural-ecotourism hub, and a hi-tech agricultural zone.

A comprehensive master plan must ensure balanced growth, avoiding overconcentration in Đà Nẵng while unlocking Quảng Nam’s potential, he said.

He envisioned Quảng Nam-Đà Nẵng as a national hub for innovation, hi-tech, and startups, leading in digital, circular, green, and marine economies. This, he proposed, requires a digital government-smart city-modern administration model, improved human capital, attraction of top talents, and a contingent of skilled leaders suited to new governance models.

The two provinces' leaders were also asked to improve livelihoods for their people, eradicate poverty, and foster private sector growth. Strengthening national defence, security, and sovereignty protection remains essential, alongside regional integration and a 'borderless' administrative approach to development among localities.

The merger is not merely an administrative change, it is a historic opportunity for Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng to unite in building a premier economic, cultural and innovation hub, reaching beyond borders to claim a rightful place globally and nationally, he said.

The Party leader assigned the National Assembly and the Government to provide full support, ensuring the new Quảng Nam-Đà Nẵng effectively follows major Party policies, particularly through groundbreaking proposals regarding financial mechanisms, planning, organisational structure, and pilot projects in new fields.

Earlier, he visited and inspected the construction of Liên Chiểu Port, set to become an international gateway port for global logistics shipping companies; and toured Đà Nẵng Software Park No.2. — VNS