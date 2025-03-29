Prime Minister pushes for Long Thành Airport completion by 2025

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered that the Long Thành International Airport, a key national project, be completed in 2025 and begin commercial operations in the first half of 2026.

The directive came during his inspection of the project and related transport infrastructure, according to state media reports on Saturday.

The PM instructed the project’s main investor to ramp up construction efforts, including adding shifts and working through holidays, to ensure the project meets the deadlines.

For Component Project 1, he called for urgent implementation of facilities for regulatory agencies, with clear assignments of tasks, responsibilities, and authority, stressing that completion must be achieved right in 2025.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with finalising the plant and animal quarantine station headquarters by the end of the year, as pledged. The Ministry must also conclude accountability reviews for those responsible for delays and submit a report to the Government by March 30.

On Component Project 2, Chính directed the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to ensure a test run is conducted in October, coordinating closely with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to align technical infrastructure for equipment testing and project operations.

Component Project 3, described as the most labour-intensive segment, includes the passenger terminal’s roof, which ACV is actively constructing. The PM instructed ACV to accelerate work on terminal components following the roof’s completion and push forward with bidding packages to largely finish the project by 2025.

For Component Project 4, the Ministry of Construction was assigned to explore options for selecting investors under special circumstances, enabling Vietnam Airlines to invest in Hangars 1 and 2, and Vietjet Air to develop Hangars 3 and 4.

He emphasised that all agencies must meet their 2025 deadlines, warning that failure to do so will result in legal consequences.

Regarding transport connectivity, the PM ordered the Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway’s Component Project 3 to achieve technical clearance in April and full completion by June, with Component Projects 1 and 2 finalised in 2025.

For rail links between Long Thành International Airport and Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, Chính directed HCM City authorities to immediately begin studying options for an elevated or underground rail connection, potentially partnering with foreign entities. A report on this is due to the Government by the end of March.

A proposal to expand the HCM City-Long Thành Expressway to eight and 10 lanes, with an estimated investment of over VNĐ15.3 trillion (US$620 million), has also been put forward.

The project is slated to break ground in the third quarter of 2025 and be largely completed by 2026. — VNS