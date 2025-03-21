PM sets December 31, 2025 as deadline for Long Thành airport completion

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered that Long Thành International Airport must be basically completed by December 31 this year, ensuring it is ready to welcome its first flight.

During an inspection visit to the construction site in southern province of Đồng Nai and accompanied transport projects on March 20, the PM emphasised the project’s critical significance.

The first phase of Long Thành International Airport, with an investment of over VNĐ109 trillion (US$4.6 billion), has been under construction since 2020 and is scheduled for completion in 2026. Progress varies among the four sub-projects due to certain difficulties and obstacles.

Talking to ministries, sectors, contractors, and local authorities, PM Chinh stressed that all stakeholders must remain committed to the December 31, 2025 deadline.

Giving several key directions to ensure the project stays on track, he ordered the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to begin construction of the plant and animal quarantine offices without delay and complete them before the end of 2025.

He instructed the contractors working on the passenger terminal to strictly adhere to their commitments. For imported equipment, he told them to send personnel abroad to expedite shipments and escort deliveries to ensure timely arrival.

The PM directed Vietnam Airlines to take responsibility for developing aircraft maintenance infrastructure and services at Plots 1 and 2, while assigning Vietjet to handle the work at Plots 3 and 4.

To resolve the shortage of construction materials, he tasked Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà with overseeing efforts to secure new supply sources. He also urged Dong Nai province to facilitate access to local quarries for stone and sand.

In parallel with the airport project, several major transport links are being developed to ensure smooth connectivity. These include the Biên Hoà - Vũng Tàu Expressway, the HCM City – Long Thành Expressway, the Bến Lức - Long Thành Expressway, Ring Road 3 in HCM City, and the Long Thành - Thủ Thiêm light railway.

According to the Ministry of Construction, work on the T1 and T2 roads connecting with the airport are progressing rapidly. The T1 road is expected to technically open to traffic on April 30, while T2 is scheduled for completion in July. The remaining roadworks are set to be finished and put into use on September 2, three months ahead of schedule.

Inspecting the construction of some facilities, PM Chính recognised the progress made so far,. He praised the workers at the sites and urged them to continue accelerating construction. He called on them to continue working around the clock, including on public holidays and weekends, ensuring all deadlines are met.

To ensure long-term transport connectivity, the leader also asked for consideration of a metro line linking Long Thành Airport with Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. — VNA/VNS