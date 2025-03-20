Việt Nam ready to work with US on trade concerns: Foreign ministry

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has been actively working with the United States on trade issues in a bid to sustain the momentum of two-way trade relations, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, amid heightened concerns over tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on its trade partners to protect US business and workers interests.

"On the basis of the comprehensive strategic partnership of peace cooperation and sustainable development between Việt Nam and the United States, Việt Nam has been working closely with the US to maintain the positive growth trajectory of our bilateral trade relations," the foreign ministry spokesperson told the press in the briefing in Hà Nội, in answer to questions over whether Việt Nam believes it can avoid the tariff measures as US White House this week indicated that reciprocal tariff rates will take effect on April 2.

"Going forward, Việt Nam stands ready to continue its discussions and exchanges with the US on this issue in the spirit of constructive and cooperative spirit to exchange information and enhance understanding, address any outstanding bottlenecks and contribute to the further elevation of bilateral trade ties, in a sustainable stable and enduring manner so as to fulfill the interests of both sides," Hằng noted.

The Vietnamese Government has been making numerous efforts to alleviate the trade deficit between Việt Nam and the US.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, in a reception for US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and nearly 60 major US corporations on a visit to Việt Nam, suggested a new bilateral trade framework tailored to current realities and urged the US to avoid trade barriers on Vietnamese exports, recognise Việt Nam’s market economy status soon, and called for more investments from US enterprises.

Last week, several economic cooperation agreements between Vietnamese and US businesses, with a total value of approximately US$90.3 billion have been signed during an official visit to the US by Special Envoy of the Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên.

Diên also had talks with Trade Representative Jamieson L. Greer, where he affirmed that Việt Nam's consistent policy is to build harmonious, sustainable, stable and mutually-beneficial economic and trade ties with the US, adding that Việt Nam has no intention to create any barriers that could harm the US’s workers or economic and national security. — VNS