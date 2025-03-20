Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam to triple annual visits by foreign warships under draft decree

March 20, 2025 - 08:00
The proposed decree stipulates that the Prime Minister holds the authority to approve visits by foreign military vessels powered by nuclear energy, aircraft carriers, or those exceeding the three-visit annual limit.

 

The welcoming ceremony for the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan's crew at Tiên Sa Port during its visit to Việt Nam in 2023. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is set to triple the number of annual visits by foreign military vessels to its ports, from one to three, according to a draft decree proposed by the Ministry of Defence.

The draft, which aims to replace the 2012 regulation, outlines new rules for foreign military ships visiting Việt Nam and Vietnamese naval vessels operating abroad.

It stipulates that the Prime Minister holds the authority to approve visits by foreign military vessels powered by nuclear energy, aircraft carriers, or those exceeding the three-visit annual limit. In all other cases, the decision rests with the Minister of Defence.

Under the proposed decree, military ships from the same country may visit Việt Nam up to three times annually, with a maximum of three vessels permitted to dock at the same port simultaneously. The duration of each stay is capped at seven days.

The legal draft also introduces provisions allowing foreign military ships to obtain permits for the use of infantry weapons, such as rifles, or mock firearms for ceremonial purposes, including flag-saluting rituals or official greetings upon arrival and departure.

Permits for the use of aircraft will also be regulated.

Foreign military vessels requesting to conduct diving operations, deploy boats, robots, or other underwater equipment for technical checks, or routine maintenance must include these activities in an official programme submitted with their visit permit application.

Such operations will be subject to inspection and oversight by the port's border guards and maritime authorities.

In emergencies outside the approved programme, such as those related to ship safety, operations must be approved and monitored by the guards and authorities.

The draft, additionally, extends the deadlines for entry and exit procedures for foreign military ships from 30 days to 60 days prior to their scheduled arrival in Vietnamese waters.

It also granted the Minister of Defence authority over Vietnamese ships travelling abroad for visits, operative activities or repairs.

The proposed decree comprises five chapters and 29 articles, reflecting Việt Nam's efforts to update its regulations on military maritime interactions amid evolving regional security dynamics. — VNS

