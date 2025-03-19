Việt Nam, China to enhance judicial, law enforcement cooperation

BEIJING — Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình and Chinese Minister of Justice He Rong underlined the importance of promoting the bilateral cooperation mechanisms on justice and law enforcement during their meeting on Wednesday.

The two sides shared the view that amid the flourishing Việt Nam – China relations, cooperation between their ministries and sectors, including in the fields of justice and law enforcement, has been continuously reinforced, helping strengthen political trust and contributing to the cause of renewal and development in the two countries. That has also helped strengthen the trust among people from all social strata in the Parties’ leadership as well as in policy and law enforcement in each country.

They affirmed the importance of continuing to bring into play the bilateral cooperation mechanisms on justice and law enforcement, thereby contributing to a solid legal cornerstone for bilateral ties to bolster the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of the countries’ relations.

Bình, who came to pay a courtesy call to the Chinese minister on the occasion of assuming his duty in China, noted that Việt Nam attaches importance to and wishes to exchange experiences with China in reforming the judicial syýtem, building a law-governed state, improving judicial administration, and applying information technology to law enforcement.

The ambassador suggested the two sides press on with collaboration in such areas as mutual legal assistance in civil and criminal matters, training of judicial workers, and management of lawyers and notaries.

Introducing the functions and tasks of the Chinese Ministry of Justice along with the building of a law-governed socialist state with Chinese characteristics, He stressed that her country treasures judicial and law enforcement cooperation with Việt Nam. It is ready to share experiences in legal reforms, governance of a law-governed state, and IT application to legal affairs to ensure social order, security, and stability.

The host called on the two sides to strengthen collaboration to create favourable conditions for the countries’ citizens in terms of legal affairs, helping consolidate the social foundation for bilateral relations.

At the meeting, both host and guest also agreed to continue effectively implementing the signed judicial and law enforcement cooperation agreements, and consider expanding ties in the fields meeting their countries’ demand, thus substantively contributing to the positive and stable development of the Việt Nam – China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. — VNA/VNS