Việt Nam always a priority in China’s neighborhood diplomacy: Chinese official

BEIJING — Fu Ziying, Vice Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, affirmed Việt Nam’s priority status in China’s neighborhood diplomacy at a meeting on Tuesday with newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình.

Praising Việt Nam’s recent socio-economic achievements and expressing confidence in its ongoing progress, he said his committee stands ready to collaborate with the Vietnamese Embassy in China and relevant Vietnamese agencies to deepen legislative ties, delivering tangible benefits to both nations’ citizens.

For his part, Bình congratulated China on its successful conclusion of the third sessions of the 14th NPC and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. He expressed optimism about China’s trajectory, citing its vast potential, rich resources, and sound direction as a foundation for achieving development goals, ensuring stability, and unlocking growth opportunities for regional countries, including Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese Party and State highly value the consolidation and strengthening of traditional friendship and cooperation with Chinese counterparts, considering it a top priority and a strategic choice in Việt Nam’s foreign policy, he said.

Praising the growing cooperation between the Vietnamese legislature and China’s NPC with frequent high-level exchanges, he wished for continued engagements to further boost political trust and solidify social foundation, especially through the cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the NPC.

Both officials noted the progress in relations between the two Parties and countries in recent years. They agreed that under the strategic leadership and direction of the countries' top leaders and joint efforts of their ministries and localities, the Việt Nam-China relationship is at its best, with significant outcomes across multiple fields. — VNS