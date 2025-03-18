Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam always a priority in China’s neighborhood diplomacy: Chinese official

March 18, 2025 - 19:37
The Vietnamese Party and State highly value the consolidation and strengthening of traditional friendship and cooperation with Chinese counterparts, considering it a top priority and a strategic choice in Vietnam’s foreign policy, said newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình.
Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình (right) and Vice Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Fu Ziying at their meeting on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJING — Fu Ziying, Vice Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, affirmed Việt Nam’s priority status in China’s neighborhood diplomacy at a meeting on Tuesday with newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình.

Praising Việt Nam’s recent socio-economic achievements and expressing confidence in its ongoing progress, he said his committee stands ready to collaborate with the Vietnamese Embassy in China and relevant Vietnamese agencies to deepen legislative ties, delivering tangible benefits to both nations’ citizens.

For his part, Bình congratulated China on its successful conclusion of the third sessions of the 14th NPC and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. He expressed optimism about China’s trajectory, citing its vast potential, rich resources, and sound direction as a foundation for achieving development goals, ensuring stability, and unlocking growth opportunities for regional countries, including Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese Party and State highly value the consolidation and strengthening of traditional friendship and cooperation with Chinese counterparts, considering it a top priority and a strategic choice in Việt Nam’s foreign policy, he said.

Praising the growing cooperation between the Vietnamese legislature and China’s NPC with frequent high-level exchanges, he wished for continued engagements to further boost political trust and solidify social foundation, especially through the cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the NPC.

Both officials noted the progress in relations between the two Parties and countries in recent years. They agreed that under the strategic leadership and direction of the countries' top leaders and joint efforts of their ministries and localities, the Việt Nam-China relationship is at its best, with significant outcomes across multiple fields. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, China launch new border crossing to enhance trade

The Lý Vạn – Shuo Long crossing represents the most convenient gateway connecting major tourist destinations of the two localities, and existing infrastructure and flexible support policies give the facility substantial potential within the border checkpoint system linking Cao Bằng and Guangxi.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Deputy PM seeks UK's assistance to Việt Nam in building financial centres

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình on March 16 met with the Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS), which brings together nearly 200 scientists, researchers, and lecturers from universities and research institutes across the two European countries, along with the Vietnamese Embassy and other representative agencies.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman meets with Indian Lok Sabha Speaker

The two sides concurred to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels and between parliamentary leaders while supporting the expansion of bilateral collaboration in the fields of politics, defence – security, economy – trade – investment, agriculture, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom