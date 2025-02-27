Việt Nam, China launch new border crossing to enhance trade

CAO BẰNG — The Lý Vạn (Việt Nam) – Shuo Long (China) Border Gate was inaugurated on Thursday, enhancing trade connections between the northern mountainous province of Cao Bằng and China’s the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The ceremony was jointly organised by the People’s Committee of Cao Bằng Province's Hạ Lang District and China’s Daxin administration.

Over the past years, the friendship exchange and comprehensive cooperation between Cao Bằng and the Chinese autonomous region have been strengthened by common perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States regarding “building the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.”

Secretary of the Hạ Lang District Party Committee Vũ Khắc Quang affirmed that the Lý Vạn – Shuo Long crossing represents the most convenient gateway connecting major tourist destinations of the two localities, adding existing infrastructure and flexible support policies give the facility substantial potential within the border checkpoint system linking Cao Bằng and Guangxi.

He expressed his hope that the new border crossing will create breakthroughs in trade exchange between the two countries, contributing to the socio-economic development on both sides while building a border line of friendship, prosperity and happiness.

The opening of the border gate addresses the urgent development needs of both localities and establishes a foundation for coordinated infrastructure planning, helping improve the quality of investment attraction, facilitate research for rational mechanisms, and create favourable conditions for trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, among others. — VNA/VNS