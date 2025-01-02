Politics & Law
Home Economy

Trade though Lào Cai border gate reaches $1.6 million on 2025’s first day

January 02, 2025 - 10:06
The total trade of goods through the Kim Thành International Road Border Gate No. 2 in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai had exceeded US$1.6 million as of 2pm on January 1, of which nearly $929,000 came from exports.
A truck passing through the Kim Thành International Road Border Gate No. 2 on January 1. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The total trade of goods through the Kim Thành International Road Border Gate No. 2 in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai had exceeded US$1.6 million as of 2pm on January 1, of which nearly $929,000 came from exports.

Deputy head of the Lào Cai Border Gate Customs Sub-Department Phạm Văn Phúc said that exports on the first day of the new year were mainly agricultural products such as dragon fruit, watermelon, durian, jackfruit, banana, rambutan, mango and cassava, while imports included flowers, ornamental plants and fresh vegetables.

To support importers and exporters on the first day of the new year, the Lào Cai Economic Zone Authority had instructed relevant authorities at the border gate to remain on duty, ensure sufficient personnel and complete procedures as quickly as possible to facilitate smooth movement of goods.

Over the past time, Lào Cai Province has directed relevant agencies to continue working alongside businesses to reduce administrative procedures, expedite and simplify clearance processes to effectively support the smooth passage of goods.

Last year, the total import-export turnover through the Lào Cai border gates reached nearly $2.5 billion, with State budget collection hitting VNĐ840.6 billion ($32.98 million). — VNS

border gates Lào Cai-Hekou International Border Gate Vietnam border area economy

